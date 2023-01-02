“Maybe if I drank a little bit…” - Paige Spiranac thinks ‘drinking’ might have helped her game

Drinking is a part of the game for many golfers. Players like John Daly have openly spoken about chugging beers while on the golf course. However, Paige Spiranac is against drinking while on duty.

The golfer-turned-influencer is a prominent personality in the golf world and is a podcast host with millions of followers.

She recently revealed that she never played golf while drunk. Spiranac said that she stayed away from alcohol before any of her tournaments in order to stay focused on the game. The former LPGA pro also went on to wonder whether the lack of drinking might have affected her game as well.

Speaking on the "Playing Around with Paige" podcast, Spiranac said:

“I don’t drink on the golf course. That’s one thing that I just don’t do. I know a lot of people like to enjoy a beer or 10. I have never played drunk.”

The golfer then went on to clarify her ‘never’ statement. Spiranac said that she has chugged beers before charity events. Furthermore, she also added that being drunk could’ve hampered her game. The "Sexiest Woman Alive" title winner added that she was never at the top of her game and that may be due to lack of alcohol.

She added:

“Maybe that’s when my golf game is missing. Maybe if I drank a little bit, then I would be I would be better.”

Spiranac can only continue to wonder whether she could’ve played better in pressure situations if she was drunk as she bid farewell to pro-golfing long back.

Unlike Paige Spiranac, John Daly loves drinking while golfing

John Daly is one name that cannot be missed while talking about golf and drinking. Unlike Paige Spiranac, the former PGA Championship winner is famous for drinking during games. The flamboyant golfer’s career, often shrouded in controversy, could be dedicated to beers, as he often says.

Dubbing himself a "binge drinker," Daly once revealed that he could drink 35-40 beers a day. The American golfer even admitted to waking up hungover for golf events on multiple occasions. Emphasizing his questionable lifestyle, he claimed that he played better under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking in an interview with Graham Bensinger in 2016, John Daly said:

“It's amazing where I would go, wherever I set course records or whatever, I would be barefooted drunk.

“Playing golf, making every 20-footer I looked at, I used to be able to shoot pool really good when I was, had a great buzz going. But if you get me sober and play pool, I wouldn't make a ball. I don't know, it's yeah.”

Responding to whether it was the drinking that made him believe to play better, Daly said:

“Well, not when you're winning money from people playing pool. You know you're playing better. I mean your body's relaxed. You have confidence in yourself to do things more.

“Maybe it's more aggressive in a good way, not a bad way. I don't know… I'm not making an excuse to drink or anything because, but I when I had a good buzz going I could play.”

Unlike Paige Spiranac, John Daly seems to have a clearer opinion about golf as well as beer.

