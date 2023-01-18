“Meet me in the desert” – Fred Couples shares why Joe LaCava 'always' drove him to golf courses

Fred Couples recently narrated a little story about why his old caddie Joe LaCava used to drive him to the golf course. LaCava caddied Couples for two decades, but he also drove him. As per Couples, the American Express 1990 was LaCava and his first event together.

Before that, Joe was working with Ken Green. He had met Couples in Japan the previous December, discussing the possibility of a partnership.

“It took me almost two months. I finally called Joe; his dad answered because he was working on his house, and he came down off the ladder,” Couples said while recalling the incident. “I said, ‘Meet me in the desert.’”

Fred invited LaCava to his house for a practice session at Bermuda Dunes CC, which was once part of the American Express course rotation.

The Hall of Fame golfer's residence was just eight miles from Bermuda Dunes, so it didn't look like it would be much of a problem. However, things turned out differently.

“We get in my car. At the time I was with Cadillac, driving an Escalade, and I couldn’t find Bermuda Dunes. We are driving around, and he’s sitting in the right-hand side, livid. ‘You live here, and you can’t find this damn course, and I don’t understand it.’"

Upon finishing the practice round, LaCava took out the keys that Fred had put in the car.

"He grabbed the keys out, he drove home, and he drove home every day for 22 years. I never drove my own car at another tournament, because of that mishap.”

For him, LaCava's quality of being in control was why he loved him.

"He’s always in control, on and off the course, but that’s how this all started."

He added that everyone knows he doesn't drive. But that was due to his failure to find the Bermuda Dunes despite being only eight miles away from his residence.

“Joe said, ‘I’m taking over.’”

LaCava is now with Tiger Woods, whom he has caddied in 11 PGA Tour successes. He has been part of 28 PGA title wins, of which most [12] have been with Fred, including the 1992 Masters. Fred has won 15 PGA titles in his career. LaCava has also been part of Dustin Johnson's five victories.

Interestingly, his son Joe Jr. caddied Fred during last year's event and is now a full-time professional caddie. LaCava Junior also followed his father's tradition and drove the 15 times winner on the PGA Tour during last year's Mitsubishi Electric Classic outside Atlanta.

Fred Couples to play Mitsubishi Electric Championship

Fred Couples won SAS Championship in October with final-round 60

Couples is at Hualalai for this week's Mitsubishi Electric Championship, the opening event of the PGA TOUR Champions season. Miguel Ángel Jiménez is the defending champion at the Hualalai Resort Golf Club.

Fred will be looking to continue his excellent form, winning the last event he played in, the SAS Championship, in October. He shot a final round of 60 with the help of seven birdies in a row to win the event.

