David Skinns is one of the players who shared first place at The Cognizant Classic 2024 after the third round. The Englishman was tied with Shane Lowry and Austin Eckroat with a score of 13 under and was accompanied on the course by his wife and children.

David Skinns and his wife Kristin stay away from the spotlight and prefer to keep the details of their married life within the privacy of the home.

According to The Golf News Net, Kristin and David Skinns met during the latter's time at the University of Tennessee. Skinns studied there between 2001 and 2005, thanks to a golf scholarship.

It is also known that Kristin and David Skinns have three children together, named Brayden, Bennett and Colt. The couple has not revealed the ages of the children, who were seen accompanying their parents on the course of The Cognizant Classic.

A glimpse into David Skinns' career

Skinns, 42, was born in Lincoln, England. He excelled in golf from an early age and earned a scholarship from the University of Tennessee to play American collegiate golf.

Skinns graduated in 2005 and began his professional career. His career did not take off quickly and he played several seasons on the now-defunct NGA Hooters Tour, a third-tier circuit in the United States. At this level, he won seven times between 2008 and 2012.

At the same time, Skinns kept playing tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada and the Web.com Tour (currently Korn Ferry Tour) and earned a card on the latter circuit in 2017.

Three seasons later, he earned his first PGA Tour membership for 2020-2021 but failed to keep his card. He returned to play on the Korn Ferry Tour until he finished in the Top 30 of the circuit's point list in 2023 and regained his PGA Tour card through 2024.

His professional career includes 29 tournaments on the PGA Tour Canada, with 20 cuts made and a second-place finish as his best result. At the Korn Ferry Tour, he has played 151 tournaments with 71 cuts passed and three victories.

He won the 2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship, 2020 Pinnacle Bank Championship, and 2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club), which are also the main results of his sporting career so far.

On the PGA Tour, Skinns has played 32 events with 13 cuts made. His best result at this level is having finished T29 twice (2022 RSM Classic and 2014 Puerto Rico Open).

Before his performance at The Cognizant Classic, Skinns had missed four cuts during the current season. The most recent cut that he made in the PGA Tour was at the 2022 Wyndham Championship, where he finished 80th.