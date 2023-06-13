Meijer LPGA Classic 2023 TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio, and more

The LPGA tour is now set to move to its next elevated event, the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023, which will be held at Blythefield Country Club, Michigan. The tournament will have 144 players competing in a 72-hole stroke championship play event for a massive prize purse of $2.5 million.

Top women golfers will tee off from June 15 to June 18 for an intense competition that will go on for four days. The first round is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM on June 15.

What is the TV schedule for Meijer LPGA Classic 2023?

The TV schedule for the ninth edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic is bought by Golf Channel and CBS Network. The majority of broadcasting will be on Golf Channel. The CBS Network will broadcast half of Round 4 on Sunday.

Here is the full TV Schedule:

June 15, Thursday

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 16, Friday

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 17, Saturday

03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 18, Sunday

01:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

02:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - CBS

Streaming Schedule

Fans can also watch the entire women's tournament on the NBC Sports App and golfchannel.com. They can also watch the live stream on the Peacock app on June 18 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Here is the streaming schedule:

June 16, Thursday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 17, Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 18, Saturday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. June 19, Sunday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Radio broadcast

Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023 on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. The broadcast will only be available to subscribers. They can get access through a satellite radio or online streaming device.

LPGA LIVE

The official website of the LPGA also provides international fans with access to the broadcasts of LPGA events. Fans who live in countries with no TV broadcasters can switch to their LPGA LIVE site.

Prize Pool of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023

The ninth edition of the tournament will have a similar prize pool as the 2022 edition, i.e., $2.5 million. The winner will take home a massive paycheck of $375,000, and the runner-up will get $232,620.

Some notable names in the field for Meijer LPGA Classic 2023

A total of 144 players will take the field at Blythefield Country Club from June 15 onwards. Here are some top players and special invites for the tournament:

Lexi Thompson So Yeon Ryu Jennifer Kupcho Pajaree Anannarukarn Ashleigh Buhai Hannah Green Grace Kim Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Manon De Roey Sofia Garcia Soo Bin Joo Minami Katsu Grace Kim Aline Krauter Ines Laklalech Lucy Li Roberta Liti Yan Liu Polly Mack Yuna Nishimura Alexa Pano Kum-Kang Park Valery Plata Riley Rennell Kiira Riihijarvi Hae Ran Ryu Magdalena Simmermacher Elinor Sudow Bailey Tardy Gabriella Then Samantha Wagner Chanettee Wannasaen Laura Wearn Xiaowen Yin Arpichaya Yubol Lydia Ko Minjee Lee Hyo Joo Kim Lexi Thompson Brooke Henderson Jennifer Song Valery Plata Brooke Biermann Brooke Biermann Paige Crawford Rachel Kuehn Yunxuan Zhang Teresa Toscano

The entire field list will be updated soon.

