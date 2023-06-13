Create

Meijer LPGA Classic 2023 TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio, and more

By Kunal Singh
Modified Jun 13, 2023 19:50 GMT
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Round Two
Hinako Shibuno at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Round Two (via getty images)

The LPGA tour is now set to move to its next elevated event, the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023, which will be held at Blythefield Country Club, Michigan. The tournament will have 144 players competing in a 72-hole stroke championship play event for a massive prize purse of $2.5 million.

Top women golfers will tee off from June 15 to June 18 for an intense competition that will go on for four days. The first round is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM on June 15.

What is the TV schedule for Meijer LPGA Classic 2023?

The TV schedule for the ninth edition of the Meijer LPGA Classic is bought by Golf Channel and CBS Network. The majority of broadcasting will be on Golf Channel. The CBS Network will broadcast half of Round 4 on Sunday.

Here is the full TV Schedule:

June 15, Thursday

  • 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 16, Friday

  • 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 17, Saturday

  • 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. - Golf Channel

June 18, Sunday

  • 01:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m. - Golf Channel
  • 02:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. - CBS

Streaming Schedule

Fans can also watch the entire women's tournament on the NBC Sports App and golfchannel.com. They can also watch the live stream on the Peacock app on June 18 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Here is the streaming schedule:

  • June 16, Thursday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • June 17, Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • June 18, Saturday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • June 19, Sunday: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Radio broadcast

Fans can also tune in to the radio broadcast of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023 on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. The broadcast will only be available to subscribers. They can get access through a satellite radio or online streaming device.

LPGA LIVE

The official website of the LPGA also provides international fans with access to the broadcasts of LPGA events. Fans who live in countries with no TV broadcasters can switch to their LPGA LIVE site.

Prize Pool of the Meijer LPGA Classic 2023

The ninth edition of the tournament will have a similar prize pool as the 2022 edition, i.e., $2.5 million. The winner will take home a massive paycheck of $375,000, and the runner-up will get $232,620.

Some notable names in the field for Meijer LPGA Classic 2023

A total of 144 players will take the field at Blythefield Country Club from June 15 onwards. Here are some top players and special invites for the tournament:

  1. Lexi Thompson
  2. So Yeon Ryu
  3. Jennifer Kupcho
  4. Pajaree Anannarukarn
  5. Ashleigh Buhai
  6. Hannah Green
  7. Grace Kim
  8. Jaravee Boonchant
  9. Celine Borge
  10. Manon De Roey
  11. Sofia Garcia
  12. Soo Bin Joo
  13. Minami Katsu
  14. Grace Kim
  15. Aline Krauter
  16. Ines Laklalech
  17. Lucy Li
  18. Roberta Liti
  19. Yan Liu
  20. Polly Mack
  21. Yuna Nishimura
  22. Alexa Pano
  23. Kum-Kang Park
  24. Valery Plata
  25. Riley Rennell
  26. Kiira Riihijarvi
  27. Hae Ran Ryu
  28. Magdalena Simmermacher
  29. Elinor Sudow
  30. Bailey Tardy
  31. Gabriella Then
  32. Samantha Wagner
  33. Chanettee Wannasaen
  34. Laura Wearn
  35. Xiaowen Yin
  36. Arpichaya Yubol
  37. Lydia Ko
  38. Minjee Lee
  39. Hyo Joo Kim
  40. Lexi Thompson
  41. Brooke Henderson
  42. Jennifer Song
  43. Valery Plata
  44. Brooke Biermann
  45. Brooke Biermann
  46. Paige Crawford
  47. Rachel Kuehn
  48. Yunxuan Zhang
  49. Teresa Toscano

The entire field list will be updated soon.

