Where is the Meijer LPGA Classic being held? All you need to know about the LPGA Tour event venue

The Meijer LPGA Classic, a highly anticipated LPGA Tour event, is ready to enthral golf fans with its intense competitiveness. The tournament is set to take place from June 15 to 18, 2023, showcasing the talent and skill of some of the world's top female golfers.

As the anticipation grows, fans and players alike want to know where this important event will take place. The Meijer LPGA classic will be held at the prestigious Blythefield Country Club, a scenic and demanding course that will provide the ideal setting for an exciting tournament. The stakes are enormous, with a total purse of $2,500,000, and the golfers will be vying for victory on this prestigious platform.

Blythefield Country Club - Home to Meijer LPGA Classic

The prominent host facility for the Meijer LPGA classic, Blythefield Country Club, has a long history of staging notable tournaments. This gorgeous course in Belmont, Michigan, has hosted some of the world's most outstanding golfers over the years. It was founded in 1928. It is a beautiful and well kept course that will put even the most seasoned golfers to the test.

Let's take a closer look Blythefield's tournament history and the notable Meijer LPGA Classic victors who have made their mark on this hallowed turf.

Tournament History

1953 Western Amateur - won by Dale Morey

1961 Western Open - won by Arnold Palmer

2005 Western Junior - won by Rickie Fowler

Meijer LPGA Classic from 2014 to 2022

Meijer Classic 2014 - won by Mirim Lee

Meijer Classic 2015 - won by Lexi Thompson

Meijer Classic 2016 - won by Kim Sei-Young

Meijer Classic 2017 - won by Brooke Henderson

Meijer Classic 2018 - won by So Yeon Ryu

Meijer Classic 2019 - won by Brooke Henderson

Meijer Classic 2021 - won by Nelly Korda

Meijer Classic 2022 - won by Jennifer Kupcho

The club's demanding layout and gorgeous environment continue to make it a popular destination for both players and fans, ensuring compelling golfing action and producing worthy champions. These tournaments' legacies will be woven into the rich tapestry of Blythefield's history for all time.

A brief history of how Blythefield came to be

Blythefield Country Club's grounds have a long history dating back generations. The land was originally occupied by the Muscatay and Hopewell Indians before becoming the home of the George Miller family, who cultivated the area and erected a log cabin near the current clubhouse. This farming history created the groundwork for what would become the world-famous golf course.

Joseph Brewer, a prominent financier, purchased a large piece of the land known as Plainfield Village in 1920 to build his country residence. Brewer's idea included building a country mansion on the cliffs east of Northland Drive with beautiful river views. Blythefield Country Club was built next to his estate to provide a tranquil and attractive site for golf aficionados. The name "Blythefield" comes from Old English and means "quiet fields," which aptly describes the club's surroundings.

The classic Blythefield golf course was designed by the outstanding team of William B. Langford (1887-1977) and Theodore J. Moreau (1890-1942). Langford and Moreau methodically built a course that will stand the test of time using their knowledge and creative flair. Their meticulous design and attention to detail have resulted in a tough yet delightful game for golfers of all skill levels.

