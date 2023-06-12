How much did Ashleigh Buhai take home by winning the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic finally concluded on Sunday, with Ashleigh Buhai registering her second win on the leading women's circuit. Out of the prize purse of $1.75 million, she took home a massive paycheck of $262,500.

Buhai had a score of 69-65-65 in three rounds after defeating Kim Hyo-Joo by a margin of one stroke. She ended her campaign with -14 to par. This was not only her second win on the LPGA Tour but also her fourth professional win this year.

Ashleigh Buhai carded five birdies in the third round to take a massive lead at the start of Sunday's play. She added three more birdies on the last three holes to finally register her second LPGA Tour win.

Ashleigh Buhai with the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic Trophy (via Getty Images)

How much did the golfer, apart from Ashleigh Buhai, win at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The winner, Ashleigh Buhai, was the major gainer from the 54-hole tournament held at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. However, the second-ranked Kim Hyo-Joo also earned a massive paycheck of $161,615.

Here is the entire payout for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:

1 Ashleigh Buhai - $262,500

2 Kim Hyo-Joo - $161,615

3 Yan Liu - $117,240

T4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $81,847

T4 Daniela Holmqvist - $81,847

T6 Atthaya Thitikul - $43,652

T6 Jenny Shin - $43,652

T6 Albane Valenzuela - $43,652

T6 Soo Bin Joo - $43,652

T6 Su-Hyun Oh - $43,652

T6 Haru Nomura - $43,652

T12 Marina Alex - $29,995

T12 Chiara Noja - $29,995

: $14 Ayaka Furue - $27,253

T15 Anna Nordqvist - $22,272

T15 Lauren Stephenson - $22,272

T15 Ruoning Yin - $22,272

T15 Minami Katsu - $22,272

T15 Marissa Steen - $22,272

T15 Melissa Reid - $22,272

T15 Brianna Do - $22,272

T22 Paula Reto - $16,624

T22 Wichanee Meechai - $16,624

T22 Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $16,624

T22 In-Kyung Kim - $16,624

T22 Haeji Kang - $16,624

T22 Mi Hyang Lee - $16,624

T22 Alexa Pano - $16,624

T22 Gerina Mendoza Piller - $16,624

T30 Brooke Henderson - $11,866

T30 Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $11,866

T30 Georgia Hall - $11,866

T30 Sarah Schmelzel - $11,866

T30 Matilda Castren - $11,866

T30 Linnea Strom - $11,866

T30 Yuna Nishimura -$11,866

T30 Jing Yan - $11,866

T30 Lee-Anne Pace - $11,866

T39 Sei Young Kim - $8,052

T39 Emily Kristine Pedersen - $8,052

T39 Sung Hyun Park - $8,052

T39 Pei-Yun Chien - $8,052

T39 Celine Borge - $8,052

T39 Lauren Hartlage - $8,052

T39 Thidapa Suwannapura - $8,052

T39 Jennifer Chang - $8,052

T39 Allison Emrey - $8,052

T39 Jeong Eun Lee - $8,052

T49 Mariah Stackhouse - $6,034

T49 Aditi Ashok - $6,034

T49 Yu Liu - $6,034

T49 Dana Fall - $6,034

T49 Dottie Ardina - $6,034

T54 Jeongeun Lee - $4,878

T54 Wei Ling Hsu - $4,878

T54 Annie Park - $4,878

T54 Ruixin Liu - $4,878

T54 Bailey Tardy - $4,878

T54 Dewi Weber - $4,878

T54 Ana Belac - $4,878

T54 Bianca Pagdanganan - $4,878

T62 Gurleen Kaur - $4,070

T62 Stacy Lewis - $4,070

T62 Angela Stanford - $4,070

T62 Linnea Johansson - $4,070

T62 Alena Sharp -$4,070

T67 Samantha Wagner - $3,760

T67 Lindy Duncan - $3,760

T69 Kelly Tan - $3,584

T69 Riley Rennell - $3,584

71 Sophia Schubert - $3,496

72 Sierra Brooks - $3,450

73 Manon De Roey - $3,406

Meijer LPGA Classic, the next tournament on the tour, will start on June 15 at Blythefield Country Club. The 2023 edition reportedly has a prize purse of $2.5 million, which is the same as last year's edition.

