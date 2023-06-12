How much did Ashleigh Buhai take home by winning the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic?

The 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic finally concluded on Sunday, with Ashleigh Buhai registering her second win on the leading women's circuit. Out of the prize purse of $1.75 million, she took home a massive paycheck of $262,500.
Buhai had a score of 69-65-65 in three rounds after defeating Kim Hyo-Joo by a margin of one stroke. She ended her campaign with -14 to par. This was not only her second win on the LPGA Tour but also her fourth professional win this year.
Ashleigh Buhai carded five birdies in the third round to take a massive lead at the start of Sunday's play. She added three more birdies on the last three holes to finally register her second LPGA Tour win.
How much did the golfer, apart from Ashleigh Buhai, win at the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic?
The winner, Ashleigh Buhai, was the major gainer from the 54-hole tournament held at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. However, the second-ranked Kim Hyo-Joo also earned a massive paycheck of $161,615.
Here is the entire payout for the 2023 ShopRite LPGA Classic:
- 1 Ashleigh Buhai - $262,500
- 2 Kim Hyo-Joo - $161,615
- 3 Yan Liu - $117,240
- T4 Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $81,847
- T4 Daniela Holmqvist - $81,847
- T6 Atthaya Thitikul - $43,652
- T6 Jenny Shin - $43,652
- T6 Albane Valenzuela - $43,652
- T6 Soo Bin Joo - $43,652
- T6 Su-Hyun Oh - $43,652
- T6 Haru Nomura - $43,652
- T12 Marina Alex - $29,995
- T12 Chiara Noja - $29,995
- : $14 Ayaka Furue - $27,253
- T15 Anna Nordqvist - $22,272
- T15 Lauren Stephenson - $22,272
- T15 Ruoning Yin - $22,272
- T15 Minami Katsu - $22,272
- T15 Marissa Steen - $22,272
- T15 Melissa Reid - $22,272
- T15 Brianna Do - $22,272
- T22 Paula Reto - $16,624
- T22 Wichanee Meechai - $16,624
- T22 Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $16,624
- T22 In-Kyung Kim - $16,624
- T22 Haeji Kang - $16,624
- T22 Mi Hyang Lee - $16,624
- T22 Alexa Pano - $16,624
- T22 Gerina Mendoza Piller - $16,624
- T30 Brooke Henderson - $11,866
- T30 Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $11,866
- T30 Georgia Hall - $11,866
- T30 Sarah Schmelzel - $11,866
- T30 Matilda Castren - $11,866
- T30 Linnea Strom - $11,866
- T30 Yuna Nishimura -$11,866
- T30 Jing Yan - $11,866
- T30 Lee-Anne Pace - $11,866
- T39 Sei Young Kim - $8,052
- T39 Emily Kristine Pedersen - $8,052
- T39 Sung Hyun Park - $8,052
- T39 Pei-Yun Chien - $8,052
- T39 Celine Borge - $8,052
- T39 Lauren Hartlage - $8,052
- T39 Thidapa Suwannapura - $8,052
- T39 Jennifer Chang - $8,052
- T39 Allison Emrey - $8,052
- T39 Jeong Eun Lee - $8,052
- T49 Mariah Stackhouse - $6,034
- T49 Aditi Ashok - $6,034
- T49 Yu Liu - $6,034
- T49 Dana Fall - $6,034
- T49 Dottie Ardina - $6,034
- T54 Jeongeun Lee - $4,878
- T54 Wei Ling Hsu - $4,878
- T54 Annie Park - $4,878
- T54 Ruixin Liu - $4,878
- T54 Bailey Tardy - $4,878
- T54 Dewi Weber - $4,878
- T54 Ana Belac - $4,878
- T54 Bianca Pagdanganan - $4,878
- T62 Gurleen Kaur - $4,070
- T62 Stacy Lewis - $4,070
- T62 Angela Stanford - $4,070
- T62 Linnea Johansson - $4,070
- T62 Alena Sharp -$4,070
- T67 Samantha Wagner - $3,760
- T67 Lindy Duncan - $3,760
- T69 Kelly Tan - $3,584
- T69 Riley Rennell - $3,584
- 71 Sophia Schubert - $3,496
- 72 Sierra Brooks - $3,450
- 73 Manon De Roey - $3,406
Meijer LPGA Classic, the next tournament on the tour, will start on June 15 at Blythefield Country Club. The 2023 edition reportedly has a prize purse of $2.5 million, which is the same as last year's edition.