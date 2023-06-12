What's in Ashleigh Buhai's bag? ShopRite LPGA Claasic winner's WITB explored

Ashleigh Buhai won the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer with an outstanding performance that left her competitors speechless. Buhai's unrivalled technique and unshakable consistency catapulted her to the top of the scoreboard, where she won a well-deserved championship.

Buhai had exceptional talent and poise throughout the event, scoring scores of 69, 65, and 65. Her amazing rounds totaled 199, an incredible 14 strokes under par. Buhai's spectacular victory not only cemented her status as a powerful golfer, but also earned her a sizable prize of $262,500.00.

In addition to her great gameplay, Ashleigh Buhai's equipment is quite important. The equipment she used was critical to her triumphant performance at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Let's have a look at what was in her luggage (WITB) that contributed to her amazing performance.

Ashleigh Buhai's bag explored

Ashleigh Buhai's bag contains a carefully picked collection of clubs and equipment that help her excel on the course. Here's a closer look at the gear she uses.

Driver: The Callaway Epic Speed driver with a loft of 10.5° is at the heart of Buhai's long game. This is combined with the Fujikura Ventus Blue 5-R shaft, which provides stability and control off the tee.

Fairway Woods: Ashleigh Buhai has two fairway woods in her bag for different situations. The first is the Ping G425 with a loft of 14.5° and a shaft made by Ping. The second is a Srixon ZX fairway wood with a Ventus Blue shaft that complements her game.

Hybrid: Buhai uses the Srixon Z H85 hybrid for versatility and playability in long iron situations. This club bridges the gap between fairway woods and irons by combining forgiveness and distance.

Irons: The Srixon ZX7 irons power Buhai's iron game. The Nippon N.S Pro 850GH shafts in these precision-engineered clubs provide a blend of control, feel, and consistency on approach shots and into the greens.

Wedges: Ashleigh Buhai relies on the Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges for the delicate shots around the green. These wedges are also equipped with Nippon N.S Pro 850GH shafts, which ensure excellent performance and shot adaptability in a variety of scenarios.

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K Putter Buhai's weapon of choice on the greens is a single putter. This putter provides superb alignment assists as well as a constant feeling, allowing her to glide the ball easily towards the hole.

Ball: Buhai's go-to golf ball is the Srixon Z-Star, a high-performance choice recognised for its remarkable distance, control, and spin qualities. This ball enables her to improve her game and increase her scoring potential.

Apparel: Buhai wears Cutter and Buck clothes, a brand noted for its attractive and functional golf apparel. This helps her simultaneously look professional and at ease on the course, while also handling the demands of her game.

Shoes: Buhai is wearing Ecco Biom S-Three shoes, which are noted for their comfort, stability, and traction. These shoes give her the support she needs during her rounds, allowing her to retain balance and strength throughout her swing.

Poll : 0 votes