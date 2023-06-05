What is inside Rose Zhang’s bag? 2023 Mizuho Americas Open winner’s WITB explored

Rose Zhang won the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open, claiming her first professional victory in a stunning debut on the LPGA Tour. Despite a difficult final round where she failed to hit a birdie, Zhang maintained her cool and won in a sudden-death playoff against Jennifer Kupcho. Her outstanding victory earned her the lion's share of the $2,750,000 prize pool, a total of $412,500.

Rose Zhang's triumph at the Mizuho Americas Open 2023 highlighted not only her excellent talents but also the meticulously chosen equipment in her luggage.

Now, let's look at the gear that followed Zhang on her journey to victory, revealing the instruments that supported her in completing the course.

What's inside Rose Zhang's bag?

Rose Zhang relies on a mix of dependable and high-performance equipment. Each club, from her Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver to her Odyssey Tri Hot 5K DBL Wide putter, has been meticulously selected to complement her game.

Zhang's equipment selection demonstrates her thorough approach to the sport, emphasising her dedication to greatness. Let's take a closer look at the tools that helped her succeed:

DRIVER: Rose Zhang chose the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond driver with a 9° loft. It has a Fujikura Ventus Red 5 S shaft, which gave her the power and precision she needed off the tee.

3-WOOD: Zhang had the Callaway Rogue ST LS (3+) with a 13.5° loft in her bag. This club outfitted with a Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shaft, enabled her to succeed in those vital long fairway drives.

5-WOOD: Zhang made use of the Callaway Rogue ST LS (5-wood) with an 18° loft. This club, like her 3-wood, features a Fujikura Ventus Red 6 R shaft, allowing her to confidently face a variety of course conditions.

HYBRID: Zhang's go-to club for versatility was the Callaway Paradym (4H) with a 21° loft. It was outfitted with a KBS Tour Hybrid 75 R shaft, which let her to traverse difficult situations on the course.

IRONS: Rose Zhang put her faith in the Callaway Apex '21 irons, which ranged from her 5-iron to her pitching wedge. These irons were outfitted with Nippon N.S. Pro 850GH R shafts, providing her with a combination of distance, control, and forgiveness.

WEDGES: Rose Zhang relies on the Callaway Jaws Raw wedges in the short game. Her configuration includes a 50°-10° S, a 54°-10° S, and a 58°-08° C. These wedges had True Temper XP95 R300 shafts, which allowed her to hit precise shots around the greens.

PUTTER: Zhang's preferred putter was the Odyssey Tri Hot 5K DBL Wide, a club recognised for its stability and feel, which assisted her in making important putts under pressure.

BALL: Zhang chose the Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball to round off her winning equipment. This ball, known for its excellent performance and control, was critical to her victory.

