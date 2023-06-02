What's in Hideki Matsuyama’s bag?

Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama is one of the current leaders at the 2023 Memorial Tournament. In his 10 seasons as a professional, he has eight victories in the PGA Tour.
In Matsuyama's bag, we can find a total of 12 clubs, in addition to the rest of the equipment a leading golfer has to carry.
Let's take a closer look at the most significant items in Matsuyama's bag:
- Driver: A Srixon ZX5 Mk II (9.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX shaft.
- 3-wood: A TaylorMade SIM2 (15 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX shaft.
- 5-wood: A Cobra King RadSpeed Tour (17.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 10 TX shaft.
- Irons: One Srixon ZX (20 degrees) and one Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW), with a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Mid X100 and a True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft, respectively.
- Wedges: Six Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (46, 52-10, 56-8, 57-5, 60-08, 62), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46-52) and True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (56-60) shafts.
- Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS with Scotty Cameron grip.
- Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
- Grips: Iomic X
Hideki Matsuyama's 2022-23 season
Hideki Matsuyama has participated in 16 PGA Tour tournaments during the 2022-23 season, and has been cut in only two. His best result so far is the fifth place achieved at The Players Championship, where he finished with an excellent 9-under 279.
His other Top 10 of the season was a T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. There, he also had an outstanding performance with a 7-under 281.
As for the two majors held so far this season, Matsuyama was at his best at the Augusta Masters, where he finished T16 with a two-under 286. At the PGA Championship also, he wasn't bad (T29 with +5).
The best of the season for Matsuyama also featured five other Top 25 finishes, the last of them at the AT&T Byron Nelson in May.
In the 2023 Memorial Tournament, Hideki Matsuyama is among the leaders after an excellent second round. After a first day that was not particularly special (72 even), Matsuyama posted a seven-under 65 on Friday that catapulted him (32 spots!) to the top positions.
It was a bogey-free second round for Matsuyama, with seven birdies, some of them spectacular, such as the one he made on hole 8 (17 for him) where he successfully executed a 32-foot, nine-inch putt.
With the second round still to finish, Matsuyama is in second place, one stroke behind Justin Suh, who sensationally snatched the lead by birdieing the 18th hole.