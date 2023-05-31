Memorial Tournament 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

Golf fans around the world are looking forward to the 2023 Memorial Tournament, a major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. This important tournament will be held on the pristine grounds of the renowned Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 1-4.

The Memorial Tournament, with a prize pool of $20,000,000, is expected to draw top-tier players from throughout the world. The allure of this large prize pool is guaranteed to heat up the competition as the world's greatest players compete for triumph on the difficult course.

There are various ways to watch the matches for dedicated golf fans who want to catch all of the exciting action. To ensure you don't miss a single swing, watch live coverage of the tournament on the Golf Channel and CBS Sports, or consider streaming options such as YouTube TV, Hulu Live, or ESPN+.

Schedule of the 2023 Memorial Tournament and Broadcast Channels

Golf fans, mark your calendars! The 2023 Memorial Tournament will be held from June 1 to June 4 at the picturesque Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. If you're wondering where you can watch the action, here's the broadcast schedule and channels:

June 1:

Golf Channel: Live coverage of the first round from 2-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: Highlights and recap from 7-11 p.m., with an additional replay from 12-4 a.m. on June 2.

June 2:

Golf Channel: Live coverage of the second round from 2-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: Highlights and recap from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

June 3:

Golf Channel: Live bonus coverage of the third round from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports: Live coverage of the third round from 2:30-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: Highlights and recap from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with an additional replay from 3-7 a.m. on June 4.

June 4:

Golf Channel: Live bonus coverage of the final round from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports: Live coverage of the final round from 2:30-6 p.m.

Golf Channel Replay: Highlights and recap from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., with an additional replay from 2:30-6 a.m. on June 5.

June 5:

Golf Channel Replay: Recap and highlights from 2-5 p.m.

Options for Streaming the Memorial Golf Tournament

Fans of golf can rejoice! Several outlets that broadcast CBS or the Golf Channel will stream the Memorial golf tournament. What you need to know is as follows:

YouTube TV and Hulu Live: If you have a subscription to either YouTube TV or Hulu Live, you can watch live coverage of the tournament from the convenience of your own home.

Golf Channel and CBS: If you have access to the Golf Channel or CBS through your cable or streaming service, you may check in to watch the Memorial tournament on either of these networks.

ESPN+: The tournament will be covered by ESPN+ in addition to the Golf Channel and CBS, ensuring that you won't miss any exciting moments.

2023 Memorial Tournament Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets for the eagerly awaited 2023 Memorial Tournament are currently on sale. What you should know is this:

Junior Ticket: Children under the age of 18 are admitted free of charge to the tournament when accompanied by an adult who has purchased a ticket. It's a wonderful chance for families to spend time together.

Weekly Passes: For as little as $240, you can reserve your spot for the Memorial's exhilarating golf action for the full week. The cost of the weekly Golden Bear Club pass, which includes exclusive benefits, is $360 for an improved experience.

Practice Round Tickets: For a cost-effective $50, you can purchase a set of three tickets for any practice round to experience the thrills before the tournament even starts.

Memorial 2023 schedule

May 29

Practice round; Gates open at 7 a.m.

May 30

Practice round; Gates open at 7 a.m.

Family Night; 6 p.m., Safari Golf Club

May 31

Practice round; Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am; 7 a.m.

Memorial Honoree Ceremony; Practice Range, 2 p.m., Tournament Honoree — Larry Nelson

Patron Appreciation Party; Champions Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

June 1

Memorial Tournament first round; Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

June 2

Memorial Tournament second round; Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

June 3

Memorial Tournament third round; Gates open at 7 a.m.

June 4

Memorial Tournament final round; Gates open at 7 a.m.

