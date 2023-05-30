Who will win the Memorial Tournament 2023? Top odds and bets explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 will tee off on Thursday, June 1 at Jack Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event’s 120-player field will feature some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names including the likes of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, No.2 Jon Rahm and No.3 Rory McIlroy.

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is the 33rd event on the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season calendar. The much-anticipated event will see 16 of the top 20 and 23 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking players compete for the $20 million purse on offer. Despite having a stacked field, the top 2 on the OWGR emerge as favorites to win the competition. While Scheffler takes the leading spot, Rahm comes in with the second-best odds.

The Memorial Tournament 2023 odds

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Memorial Tournament 2023. Coming off the back of a T3 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend, the 26-year-old is expected to take the big prize at Muirfield Village. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the golfer comes into the event with 6-1 odds. However, he is closely followed by 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm.

The Spaniard is right behind the event favorite with 7-1 odds. Having lost the World No.1 spot to Scheffler at the PGA Championship, Rahm will be eyeing to take back his throne this weekend. Interestingly, Patrick Cantlay (10-1) overtakes Rory McIlroy (12-1) as the third favorite on the Memorial field. Having found himself in a slump at the Masters, McIlroy is still struggling to recover his early season form. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares this week.

Xander Schauffele (14-1), Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Collin Morikawa (22-1) are some other top names to watch. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth (30-1) and Justin Thomas (30-1) look to regain form. Defending champion Billy Horschel is a longshot favorite with odds of 125-1.

Here are the top odds for the Memorial Tournament 2023 (As per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

K.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1

More details on the Memorial Tournament 2023, including tee times, will be updated soon.

