2023 Memorial Tournament: Schedule, top players, prize purse and more

The PGA Tour now moves to Dublin, Ohio, for the next event on the schedule, the 2023 Memorial Tournament. The Memorial Tournament will tee off on Thursday, June 1, at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The Memorial Tournament is the next elevated event on the PGA Tour and has a purse size of $20 million.

Schedule

The Memorial tournament will take place from June 1 to June 4, and Golf Channel will broadcast the event on all four days. On weekends, the broadcast will switch to CBS for the latter part.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 Memorial Tournament (all times EDT):

Wednesday, May 31

Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am (Official Pro-Am): 7 am

Memorial Honoree Ceremony: 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Round 1: 2-6 pm(Golf Channel)

Friday, June 2

Round 2: 2-6 pm(Golf Channel)

Saturday, June 3

Round 3: 12:30-2:30 pm (Golf Channel)

2:30-6 pm (CBS Sports)

Sunday, June 4

Round 4: 12:30-2:30 pm (Golf Channel)

2:30-6 pm (CBS Sports)

Streaming

Fans can stream the full coverage of the event via PGA Tour live on the ESPN+ app.

Top players playing at the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Since Memorial Tournament is one of the designated events, most of the top-ranked players will compete this week. For the uninitiated, top-ranked players are allowed to skip only one elevated event per season.

16 of the top 20 players are named in the 120-player field at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Each of the top 5 players (Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele) will be teeing off on Thursday, June 1.

Here are the top players competing at the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Scottie Scheffler - 1

Jon Rahm - 2

Rory McIlroy - 3

Patrick Cantlay - 4

Xander Schauffele - 5

Viktor Hovland - 6

Matt Fitzpatrick - 9

Jordan Spieth - 11

Sam Burns - 14

Justin Thomas - 15

Cameron Young - 16

Collin Morikawa - 17

Tyrrell Hatton - 18

Sungjae Im - 19

Kurt Kitayama - 20

Tom Kim - 21

Jason Day - 22

Keegan Bradley - 24

Hideki Matsuyama - 25

Shane Lowry - 26

Sahith Theegala - 27

Corey Conners - 28

Russell Henley - 31

Tom Hoge - 32

Wyndham Clark - 33

Sepp Straka - 34

Billy Horschel - 35

Chris Kirk - 36

Brian Harman - 37

Si Woo Kim - 38

Harris English - 39

Adam Scott - 40

Ryan Fox - 41

Seamus Power - 42

Kyoung-Hoon Lee - 43

Taylor Moore - 45

Lucas Herbert - 48

Cameron Davis - 49

Purse Size

The purse size for the 2023 Memorial Tournament is $20 million compared to $12 million in 2022. The winner will receive a share of $3.6 million. Last year, Aaron Wise bagged $2.16 million for his win at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Here's the payout for the top 10 placeholders at the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

1: $3,600,000

2: $2,180,000

3: $1,380,000

4: $980,000

5: $820,000

6: $725,000

7: $675,000

8: $625,000

9: $585,000

10: $545,000

11: $505,000

12: $465,000

13: $425,000

14: $385,000

15: $365,000

16: $345,000

17: $325,000

18: $305,000

19: $285,000

20: $265,000

