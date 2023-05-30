How does the Memorial Tournament work? Exploring the format and history behind the PGA Tour event

The Memorial Tournament will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 1 to June 4. It's the designated event and thus has a purse of $20 million. The tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976 and is conducted at the golf course designed by the legendary golfer.
The Memorial Tournament is a stroke-play format game in which the total number of strokes is counted over 18 holes. The winner of the tournament is the player who has taken the fewest strokes throughout the four rounds.
The historic tournament features 120 players invited through various qualifying criteria. It was first held in 1976, when Roger Maltbie lifted the trophy after defeating Hale Irwin in a playoff and winning $40,000 in prize money.
The Memorial Tournament has a tradition of conducting an induction ceremony honoring past legendary golfers. This year, Larry Nelson will be the honoree.
Memorial Tournament winners over the years
The Memorial Tournament is a designated event, and thus it features some of the best golfers around the world. The current world's top two golfers are the betting favorites for the week, with Scottie Scheffler taking the top spot, followed by Jon Rahm. Last year's winner, Billy Horschel, will also be playing to defend his title this week.
Ahead of the start of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, have a look at the past winners of the competition:
2022
- Winner: Billy Horschel
- Prize money: $2,160,000
2021
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay
- Prize money: $1,674,000
2020
- Winner: Jon Rahm
- Prize money: $1,674,000
2019
- Winner: Patrick Cantlay
- Prize money: $1,638,000
2018
- Winner: Bryson DeChambeau
- Prize money: $1,602,000
2017
- Winner: Jason Dufner
- Prize money: $1,566,000
2016
- Winner: William McGirt
- Prize money: $1,530,000
2015
- Winner: David Lingmerth
- Prize money: $1,160,000
2014
- Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
- Prize money: $1,160,000
2013
- Winner: Matt Kuchar
- Prize money: $1,160,000
2012
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $1,160,000
2011
- Winner: Steve Stricker
- Prize money: $1,160,000
2010
- Winner: Justin Rose
- Prize money: $1,080,000
2009
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $1,080,000
2008
- Winner: Kenny Perry
- Prize money: $1,080,000
2007
- Winner: K. J. Choi
- Prize money: $1,080,000
2006
- Winner: Carl Pettersson
- Prize money: $1,035,000
2005
- Winner: Bart Bryant
- Prize money: $990,000
2004
- Winner: Ernie Els
- Prize money: $945,000
2003
- Winner: Kenny Perry
- Prize money: $900,000
2002
- Winner: Jim Furyk
- Prize money: $810,000
2001
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $738,000
2000
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $558,000
1999
- Winner: Tiger Woods
- Prize money: $459,000
1998
- Winner: Fred Couples
- Prize money: $396,000
1997
- Winner: Vijay Singh
- Prize money: $342,000
1996
- Winner: Tom Watson
- Prize money: $324,000
1995
- Winner: Greg Norman
- Prize money: $306,000
1994
- Winner: Tom Lehman
- Prize money: $270,000
1993
- Winner: Paul Azinger
- Prize money: $252,000
1992
- Winner: David Edwards
- Prize money: $234,000
1991
- Winner: Kenny Perry
- Prize money: $216,000
1990
- Winner: Greg Norman
- Prize money: $180,000
1989
- Winner: Bob Tway
- Prize money: $160,000
1988
- Winner: Curtis Strange
- Prize money: $160,000
1987
- Winner: Billy Horschel
- Prize money: $2,160,000
1986
- Winner: Hal Sutton
- Prize money: $100,000
1985
- Winner: Hale Irwin
- Prize money: $100,000
1984
- Winner: Jack Nicklaus
- Prize money: $90,000
1983
- Winner: Hale Irwin
- Prize money: $72,000
1982
- Winner: Raymond Floyd
- Prize money: $63,000
1981
- Winner: Keith Fergus
- Prize money: $63,000
1980
- Winner: David Graham
- Prize money: $54,000
1979
- Winner: Tom Watson
- Prize money: $54,000
1978
- Winner: Jim Simons
- Prize money: $50,000
1977
- Winner: Jack Nicklaus
- Prize money: $45,000
1976
- Winner: Roger Maltbie
- Prize money: $40,000