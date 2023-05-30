How does the Memorial Tournament work? Exploring the format and history behind the PGA Tour event

Create

The Memorial Tournament will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 1 to June 4. It's the designated event and thus has a purse of $20 million. The tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976 and is conducted at the golf course designed by the legendary golfer.

The Memorial Tournament is a stroke-play format game in which the total number of strokes is counted over 18 holes. The winner of the tournament is the player who has taken the fewest strokes throughout the four rounds.

The historic tournament features 120 players invited through various qualifying criteria. It was first held in 1976, when Roger Maltbie lifted the trophy after defeating Hale Irwin in a playoff and winning $40,000 in prize money.

The Memorial Tournament has a tradition of conducting an induction ceremony honoring past legendary golfers. This year, Larry Nelson will be the honoree.

Memorial Tournament winners over the years

The Memorial Tournament is a designated event, and thus it features some of the best golfers around the world. The current world's top two golfers are the betting favorites for the week, with Scottie Scheffler taking the top spot, followed by Jon Rahm. Last year's winner, Billy Horschel, will also be playing to defend his title this week.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, have a look at the past winners of the competition:

2022

  • Winner: Billy Horschel
  • Prize money: $2,160,000

2021

  • Winner: Patrick Cantlay
  • Prize money: $1,674,000

2020

  • Winner: Jon Rahm
  • Prize money: $1,674,000

2019

  • Winner: Patrick Cantlay
  • Prize money: $1,638,000

2018

  • Winner: Bryson DeChambeau
  • Prize money: $1,602,000

2017

  • Winner: Jason Dufner
  • Prize money: $1,566,000

2016

  • Winner: William McGirt
  • Prize money: $1,530,000

2015

  • Winner: David Lingmerth
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

2014

  • Winner: Hideki Matsuyama
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

2013

  • Winner: Matt Kuchar
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

2012

  • Winner: Tiger Woods
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

2011

  • Winner: Steve Stricker
  • Prize money: $1,160,000

2010

  • Winner: Justin Rose
  • Prize money: $1,080,000

2009

  • Winner: Tiger Woods
  • Prize money: $1,080,000

2008

  • Winner: Kenny Perry
  • Prize money: $1,080,000

2007

  • Winner: K. J. Choi
  • Prize money: $1,080,000

2006

  • Winner: Carl Pettersson
  • Prize money: $1,035,000

2005

  • Winner: Bart Bryant
  • Prize money: $990,000

2004

  • Winner: Ernie Els
  • Prize money: $945,000

2003

  • Winner: Kenny Perry
  • Prize money: $900,000

2002

  • Winner: Jim Furyk
  • Prize money: $810,000

2001

  • Winner: Tiger Woods
  • Prize money: $738,000

2000

  • Winner: Tiger Woods
  • Prize money: $558,000

1999

  • Winner: Tiger Woods
  • Prize money: $459,000

1998

  • Winner: Fred Couples
  • Prize money: $396,000

1997

  • Winner: Vijay Singh
  • Prize money: $342,000

1996

  • Winner: Tom Watson
  • Prize money: $324,000

1995

  • Winner: Greg Norman
  • Prize money: $306,000

1994

  • Winner: Tom Lehman
  • Prize money: $270,000

1993

  • Winner: Paul Azinger
  • Prize money: $252,000

1992

  • Winner: David Edwards
  • Prize money: $234,000

1991

  • Winner: Kenny Perry
  • Prize money: $216,000

1990

  • Winner: Greg Norman
  • Prize money: $180,000

1989

  • Winner: Bob Tway
  • Prize money: $160,000

1988

  • Winner: Curtis Strange
  • Prize money: $160,000

1986

  • Winner: Hal Sutton
  • Prize money: $100,000

1985

  • Winner: Hale Irwin
  • Prize money: $100,000

1984

  • Winner: Jack Nicklaus
  • Prize money: $90,000

1983

  • Winner: Hale Irwin
  • Prize money: $72,000

1982

  • Winner: Raymond Floyd
  • Prize money: $63,000

1981

  • Winner: Keith Fergus
  • Prize money: $63,000

1980

  • Winner: David Graham
  • Prize money: $54,000

1979

  • Winner: Tom Watson
  • Prize money: $54,000

1978

  • Winner: Jim Simons
  • Prize money: $50,000

1977

  • Winner: Jack Nicklaus
  • Prize money: $45,000

1976

  • Winner: Roger Maltbie
  • Prize money: $40,000

