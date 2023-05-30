How does the Memorial Tournament work? Exploring the format and history behind the PGA Tour event

The Memorial Tournament will take place at Muirfield Village Golf Club from June 1 to June 4. It's the designated event and thus has a purse of $20 million. The tournament was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976 and is conducted at the golf course designed by the legendary golfer.

The Memorial Tournament is a stroke-play format game in which the total number of strokes is counted over 18 holes. The winner of the tournament is the player who has taken the fewest strokes throughout the four rounds.

The historic tournament features 120 players invited through various qualifying criteria. It was first held in 1976, when Roger Maltbie lifted the trophy after defeating Hale Irwin in a playoff and winning $40,000 in prize money.

The Memorial Tournament has a tradition of conducting an induction ceremony honoring past legendary golfers. This year, Larry Nelson will be the honoree.

Memorial Tournament winners over the years

The Memorial Tournament is a designated event, and thus it features some of the best golfers around the world. The current world's top two golfers are the betting favorites for the week, with Scottie Scheffler taking the top spot, followed by Jon Rahm. Last year's winner, Billy Horschel, will also be playing to defend his title this week.

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, have a look at the past winners of the competition:

2022

Winner: Billy Horschel

Prize money: $2,160,000

2021

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $1,674,000

2020

Winner: Jon Rahm

Prize money: $1,674,000

2019

Winner: Patrick Cantlay

Prize money: $1,638,000

2018

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Prize money: $1,602,000

2017

Winner: Jason Dufner

Prize money: $1,566,000

2016

Winner: William McGirt

Prize money: $1,530,000

2015

Winner: David Lingmerth

Prize money: $1,160,000

2014

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Prize money: $1,160,000

2013

Winner: Matt Kuchar

Prize money: $1,160,000

2012

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,160,000

2011

Winner: Steve Stricker

Prize money: $1,160,000

2010

Winner: Justin Rose

Prize money: $1,080,000

2009

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $1,080,000

2008

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $1,080,000

2007

Winner: K. J. Choi

Prize money: $1,080,000

2006

Winner: Carl Pettersson

Prize money: $1,035,000

2005

Winner: Bart Bryant

Prize money: $990,000

2004

Winner: Ernie Els

Prize money: $945,000

2003

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $900,000

2002

Winner: Jim Furyk

Prize money: $810,000

2001

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $738,000

2000

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $558,000

1999

Winner: Tiger Woods

Prize money: $459,000

1998

Winner: Fred Couples

Prize money: $396,000

1997

Winner: Vijay Singh

Prize money: $342,000

1996

Winner: Tom Watson

Prize money: $324,000

1995

Winner: Greg Norman

Prize money: $306,000

1994

Winner: Tom Lehman

Prize money: $270,000

1993

Winner: Paul Azinger

Prize money: $252,000

1992

Winner: David Edwards

Prize money: $234,000

1991

Winner: Kenny Perry

Prize money: $216,000

1990

Winner: Greg Norman

Prize money: $180,000

1989

Winner: Bob Tway

Prize money: $160,000

1988

Winner: Curtis Strange

Prize money: $160,000

1987

1986

Winner: Hal Sutton

Prize money: $100,000

1985

Winner: Hale Irwin

Prize money: $100,000

1984

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

Prize money: $90,000

1983

Winner: Hale Irwin

Prize money: $72,000

1982

Winner: Raymond Floyd

Prize money: $63,000

1981

Winner: Keith Fergus

Prize money: $63,000

1980

Winner: David Graham

Prize money: $54,000

1979

Winner: Tom Watson

Prize money: $54,000

1978

Winner: Jim Simons

Prize money: $50,000

1977

Winner: Jack Nicklaus

Prize money: $45,000

1976

Winner: Roger Maltbie

Prize money: $40,000

