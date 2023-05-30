Analyzing the Memorial past results: Previous winners, records, and more

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is just days away. The tournament will commence on June 1 and will be a four-day affair, which is scheduled to take place at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. Interestingly, the tournament has a prize purse of $20 million.

Before any tournament starts, fans eagerly search on the internet about the previous winners, records and history of the event. This article has answers to some of the frequently asked questions.

Who are the previous winners of Memorial Tournament?

The tournament, founded by the great Jack Nicklaus in 1976, is considered as one of the most designated events on the PGA Tour. The event follows similar 72-hole stroke-play format, with first and only cut after the first two rounds.

The 2022 edition of the tournament was won by Billy Horschel, who defeated Aaron Wise by a margin of four strokes. Here are the previous 10 winners of the Memorial Tournament:

2022: Billy Horschel

2021: Patrick Cantlay

2020: Jon Rahm

2019: Patrick Cantlay

2018: Bryson DeChambeau

2017: Jason Dufner

2016: William McGirt

2015: David Lingmerth

2014: Hideki Matsuyama

2013: Matt Kuchar

What are the notable records made in Memorial Tournament?

With almost 50 years of history, it is quite evident that the Memorial Tournament will have some mesmerizing records. To start with, the inaugural tournament was won by Roger Maltbie, who defeated Hale Irwin in a four-hole aggregate playoff.

Some of the notable records of the Memorial Tournament:

Youngest golfer to start: Tianlang Guan - 14 years, 7 months, 8 days (2013)

Oldest golfer to start: Sam Snead - 70 years, 0 months, 3 days (1982)

Youngest golfer to finish in top 10: Joaquin Niemann - 19 years, 6 months, 27 days (Finished T6 in 2018)

Oldest golfer to finish in top 10: Jack Nicklaus - 57 years, 4 months, 11 days (Finished T8 in 1997)

Youngest winner: Hideki Matsuyama - 22 years, 3 months, 7 days (2014)

Oldest winner: Kenny Perry - 47 years, 9 months, 22 days (2008)

Most wins: Tiger Woods - Five times (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, and 2012)

Most consecutive wins: Tiger Woods - Three times - (1999 to 2001)

Highest Earnings: Tiger Woods - $5,410,870

Most consecutive bogeys: Keith Clearwater - 9 in Round 2 from No. 8 to No. 16 (1990)

Most eagles: Jason Dufner - 4

Most consecutive eagles: Jason Dufner - 2 (2015)

Oldest player to make cut: Jack Nicklaus - 64 years, 4 months, 16 days (2004)

Youngest player to make cut: Ryan Ruffels - 18 years, 1 month, 7 days (2016)

Most cuts: Jay Haas - 27

Most consecutive cuts made: Stewart Cink - 19 (From 1998 to 2016)

What are some other notable facts about the Memorial Tournament?

In the 47 editions held, there had been many interesting facts that fans must know about the tournament. Here are some notable facts.

Other than Roger Maltbie (inaugural tournament in 1976), only Hideki Matsuyama has won the Memorial Tournament in his first appearance.

Only Tiger Woods has successfully defended his title. He won the tournament consecutively three times from 1999 to 2001.

There has been eight instances where the tournament result had to come through playoffs. The first instance was in the inaugural edition.

The 2020 edition saw 131 golfers taking the field for the tournament, which is the most in its history. The lowest field was 90 that happened in 1980.

Tom Watson and Matt Kuchar have most consecutive top-10 finishes in the tournament.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament starts on June 1 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Poll : 0 votes