2023 Memorial Tournament: Who are the latest stars to accept the invitation?

The 2023 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour calendar. Hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at his own Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, this year's edition will run from May 29 to June 4.

Some of the best players in the world always get attracted to this event, and the 2023 Memorial Tournament is no exception. Among other players, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas have already accepted the invitation to compete for the title and the $20 million purse.

Scottie Scheffler is a rising star on the PGA Tour with six PGA Tour victories. This includes the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship this season.

His last event on the Tour was at the RBC Heritage, where he finished T11. He is currently ranked second in the FedEx Cup standings and also second in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

Justin Thomas is one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour, having won 15 titles, including twice the PGA Championship (2017 and 2022). He also won the FedEx Cup in 2017 and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year twice (2017 and 2020). He is currently ranked 69th in the FedEx Cup standings and 14th in the OWGR.

Who else will be at the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

Other golf stars who have already accepted the invitation to the 2023 Memorial Tournament are the defending champion, Billy Horschel, and American prospect Cameron Young.

Horschel is a seven-time PGA Tour winner who also won the FedEx Cup in 2014. His last victory was the 2022 Memorial Tournament. His last participation on the tour was the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished T11. Currently, he is ranked 98th in the FedEx Cup standings and 27th in the OWGR.

Young is a promising 25-year-old golfer who won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. On the PGA Tour, his best result was the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play last March, where he finished runner-up. He is ranked 37th in the FedEx Cup and 15th in the world rankings.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament is edition number 48 of the event founded by Nicklaus in 1976 as a way to honor the greats of golf. Each year, a different honoree is selected and celebrated during the tournament week.

The honoree for 2023 will be Larry Nelson, who won 10 PGA Tour Tournaments, three Majors, twice the PGA Championship (1981 and 1987) and the US Open (1983). He has also been a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame since 2006.

The tournament is played on a par-72 course that measures 7,392 yards and features challenging greens and water hazards. The tournament is also known for its charitable contributions to various causes, especially Nationwide Children's Hospital.

