"Beautiful"- Fans react to Justin Thomas' wedding pictures 

Justin Thomas' wedding pictures are out. The American golfer married his long-term girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in November 2022. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Franklin, Tennessee. Thomas's college buddy, Jordan Spieth, served as his best man.

Jason Kennedy, president of JK Productions and contributor, recently took to his social media page to share unseen pictures of the golfer's marriage, with a caption saying:

"When your really close friends ask you to marry them, a few different things happen. A feeling of honor, a big smile but mostly massive waves of terror and nerves. Happy to report it went great and standing up there next to these two incredible humans was a moment I’ll never forget. Love you lots."

Justin Thomas thanked him, saying:

"You crushed it, brother. Love you! Couldn't have done it without you."

While his wife, Jillian Thomas, commented:

"The best day ever!!! An honor to have you officiate it."

Fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate the couple on the big day. One user wrote:

"Love everyone there, and never met a single one, God Bless."

"Awesome! Congrats to the Thomas!"

"Beautiful....where is this place with no snow."

Some praised Jillian, while others asked about Tiger Woods as the golfer missed the wedding.

"May they LIV happily ever after" - Fans take a jab at Justin Thomas

Thomas is best known for his humor and jokes on and off the course. He never misses an opportunity to tease other players. However, as Golf Digest reshared his wedding pictures, fans teased Thomas by saying:

"May they LIV happily ever after."

Justin Thomas plays on the PGA Tour. He is against the LIV golf series.

People asked about Tiger Woods in the comments section. The legendary golfer couldn't make it to his best friend's wedding in November due to his injury and was missing from the pictures.

Fans wrote:

"If Tiger didn’t attend the wedding than the wedding sucks"

"Wonder if Tiger was there!?"

"Why isn’t Tiger officiating?"

Others took a jab at the golfer and commented:

"Congratulations, now your game goes to hell!"

"Glad he won his majors already"

"JT looks like he should be on the Champions Tour"

"JT haircut looks like he deploying right after wedding to the Ukraine."

"Looks like he just woke up on his buddy’s couch after drinking a bottle of crown."

"Cmon Bruh!! You couldn’t of least got your hair did man."

"So... he done winning then?"

"The fact that Spierto is tagged in the first picture with JT and not his wife"

People also congratulated the couple and said:

"Congratulations JT.win a few tours this year for your darling"

Justin Thomas and Jillian got married in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. The couple shared a picture of the beautiful ceremony on their social media page.

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas teamed up with Jordan Spieth at The Match, and the pair won the championship just a few days after Thomas married his beautiful girlfriend.

