“Start with the wedding photos" – Fans react to Justin Thomas’ 2022 highlight post

US golfer Justin Thomas has had a monumental year. Alongwith Jordan Spieth, he won all four games for the US team at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The pair also beat Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods at 'The Match' in December.

Off the golf course, Thomas also had some amazing developments in his personal life. In November, he got married to his long-time girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski in an intimate ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee. The wedding had a no-phone policy, meaning fans did not get to see any pictures from the ceremony.

However, Thomas provided a sneak peek to fans on social media. Recently, he bid adieu to 2022 and welcomed 2023 with a highlight post:

Among the ten photographs and videos he chose, with the ninth pic being that of him and his wife from the wedding. The couple looked beautiful as they posed together on what looked like a porch.

Fans were quick to notice the picture and conveyed their reactions through the comments. One fan wished they would get to see more wedding pictures.

"Finally- a wedding pic. We would love to see more wedding pics. HNY and best of luck in 23."

A fan used the order of the photo to appreciate it.

"Pic #9 is the best one of many great moments!"

Another fan was all heart-eyed, exclaiming:

"The wedding pic!"

However some fans were amused as to why he chose to post the wedding picture at second-last. One fan wished him a happy new year but gave him an advice to beging with the wedding pictures.

"Word of advice. Start with the wedding photos. Happy New Year !!"

Another fan called the choice "bold".

"Wedding coming in 9th bold move"

Fans comment on Justin Thomas' tan lines

Justin Thomas with friends (Image via Instagram/ Justin Thomas)

Justin Thomas shared several fun memories from 2022 on social media recently. One of those pictures were of him and his fellow world-class golfers such as Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Bud Cauley, among others, posing on a beach.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the tan lines of the players. One fan said:

"Ricky, JT, and spieth tan lines"

Another fan joked that they should be posing next to a tractor.

"With those tan lines, you guys should be posing on the tractor."

One fan wondered if they were golfers or farmers.

"Golfers or farmers?"

Another fan commented that the golfer looked shredded.

"Justin "shredded" Thomas"

Certainly, Thomas shared some interesting stuff with his fans through the highlight post.

