Who is Justin Thomas married to? Wife's profession, family, and more explored

This year was one to remember for Justin Thomas both professionally and personally. He won the PGA Tour Championship 2022. Last month, former World No. 1 Justin Thomas got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. The couple dated for more than five years before getting married.

Wisniewski was first seen in public with Thomas during the 2017 PGA Championship, which was the first major title for the American. Ever since then, she has often been seen in PGA Tour events Thomas particpates in.

Interestingly, Jillian Wisniewski carried his bag at the Par-3 Contest, a traditional event during the Masters in the Masters’ week.

We feel like we already [are married] because of how long we've been together and she's such a, just a great influence on me," Thomas said.

Justin Thomas has always credited his wife for his continued success in golf. Earlier this year, he called his wife a part of a "great support system" (via PEOPLE magazine), who helped the former No. 1 get through challenging moments in his career.

"I mean, she truly makes me a better person and every time being around her brings out a better side of me," added Thomas.

He also talked to PEOPLE about how he is grateful to his wife that she is patient and adjusts her life for him.

"And I'm so fortunate that she is as patient and kind of halts her life for the lifestyle that I live. We've got a lot of great fond memories to look forward to down the road."

Jillian Wisniewski: Family, profession, and more explored

Family

Born in 1993, Jillian Wisniewski completed her Bachelors in Journalism from the University of Kentucky. Bruce and Rose Wisniewski are her parents. She has an older brother named Mark and a younger brother named Joseph.

Wisniewski and Thomas' family are complete with their dog, Franklin. Fluffy Franklin can often be seen on Thomas' social media pages.

The couple live in Chicago in a large house.

Wisniewski was seen carrying Thomas' bag at Par-3 Contest (Image via Masters.com)

Profession

Wisniewski started working in her university days. She worked as a reporter, producer, and writer at the UK Student News Network. She also spent some time as an associate broadcast production intern. Wisniewski currently works for McGarry Bowen as a production business manager. Jillian did an internship at McGarry Bowen while she was still in college.

What's next for Justin Thomas

The 15-time PGA Tour winner had a good 2022 and will be looking for a better 2023 now. This year, the former No. 1 won the PGA Championship, beating Will Zalatoris. Justin Thomas has won at least one title every year since 2015-16. He replaced his former caddie, Jimmy Johnson, with Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Thomas qualified for the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup. Though he won all four matches partnering with Jordan Spieth, he lost in the singles.

Justin Thomas is currently in Albany, Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge. The former No. 1 has never won a tournament hosted by Tiger Woods. He will be competing with several top players, including his close friend Jordon Spieth. Jordan has won the tournament once.

