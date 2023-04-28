Is MLB.TV free with Hulu? Subscription prices, package details 

Every baseball fan knows that if they don't want to miss a moment of action, MLB.TV is the premier option to stream every game. With the season well underway, fans have continually found a variety of methods to catch all of the action of their favorite teams.

The number one option for catching every out-of-market game is MLB.TV, however, it comes with a sizable price tag. The service offers two primary subscription plans: All Teams ($149.99 a year) and Single Team ($129.99 a year). While this is not a cheap subscription, there is no service more complete for MLB action.

Luckily, for some fans with subscriptions to other streaming services such as Fubo and Amazon Prime, there are add-ons that will allow baseball fans to add the program with a small additional fee. Fubo customers will be able to add MLB.TV to their existing channel plan for $24.99/month, which is the same cost for users of Amazon Prime.

"Pissed that http://MLB.TV isn’t airing the game & it’s not available on Hulu, so what do I do? Turn on KNBR & open the MLB app. Let’s go GIANTS!!! #SFGiants #OpeningDay" - @missmja83

However, some fans have wondered about the baseball network's availability on Hulu. While MLB.TV is not available directly on Hulu + Live TV, there are a plethora of regional networks offered on the streaming service that will allow fans to catch as much baseball as possible.

Fans will need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV instead of the traditional Hulu package in order to gain access to the live streaming channels. A basic ad-supported Hulu SVOD subscription costs $7.99 per month, while an ad-free basic experience will run you $14.99 per month.

Hulu’s bundle service, Hulu + Live TV (now with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus), costs $69.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. An ad-free bundle will run you $82.99 per month.

With MLB.TV unavailable on Hulu + Live TV, here is a look at the regional networks provided on the streaming service

The majority of live games are broadcast on either ABC or FOX regional sports networks. However, the FOX channels owned by Spectrum, which includes 21 FOX regional sports networks, Marquee Network, and YES Network, are no longer available through Hulu + Live TV.

The following regional networks are included in the Hulu + Live TV subscription:

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBS Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Northwest

NBC Sports Philadelphia and Philadelphia+

NBC Sports Washington and Washington+

SportsNet NY

In order to not miss a single inning of the action, fans will need to plan ahead if Hulu + Live TV is their primary streaming source. Depending on location, local broadcast networks may be the best option if cable is an option, such as the YES Network for the New York Yankees.

