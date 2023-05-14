Memorable moments at the PGA Championship over the years

With the highly-anticipated 2023 PGA Championship just around the corner, golf fans around the world are buzzing with anticipation as the competition gets underway next week. Year after year, the PGA Championship captivates fans, providing an extra dosage of thrill and delight to the golfing community.

As the countdown begins, let us take a moment to remember some of the most amazing moments in the history of this famous event.

The Championship has a special place in the hearts of golf fans because it is where legends are born and remarkable feats of talent and dedication are realized. From nail-biting endings to awe-inspiring performances, the tournament has given innumerable remarkable moments that have gone down in golf history.

As fans prepare to see their idols in action, they reflect on the unforgettable victories, dramatic clashes, and astonishing comebacks that have occurred on the grand stage of the Championship.

These treasured memories serve as a reminder of the incredible skill, unrelenting dedication, and pure excitement that have made this tournament a fixture on the golfing calendar.

Memorable moments at the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka's second Championship

Brooks Koepka's second-consecutive Championship triumph in 2019 was one of the most memorable moments in the tournament's history. Koepka fought off stiff opposition, including an epic battle with Tiger Woods, with steel nerves and a spectacular show of technique. His tenacity and unrelenting focus charmed fans and cemented his place as one of the sport's modern-day greats.

Tiger Woods' domination

Tiger Woods' dominance at the 2000 PGA Championship will live on in golf history. Woods won the tournament at the Valhalla Golf Club following a thrilling playoff over Bob May. Their head-to-head fight riveted spectators all around the world, demonstrating Woods' unrivaled talent and mental strength. This was Woods' third major title that year, and it cemented his place as one of the best players of all time.

Jack Nicklaus' comeback

Going back even further, one of golf's most spectacular comebacks occurred during the 1973 PGA Championship. The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus, overcame a seven-stroke deficit on the last day to win his third Championship. Nicklaus' remarkable performance astounded fans and solidified his image as one of the sport's genuine giants.

John Daly won and donated the money

The 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club saw an astonishing display of tenacity and determination by John Daly. Daly captivated audiences with his tremendous drive and unrelenting passion as an alternate who obtained a last-minute invitation. His upset triumph as an underdog startled the golfing world and instantly made him a household celebrity.

Justin Thomas: A rising star

The 2017 PGA Championship saw one of the greatest comebacks in golf history, adding to the collection of legendary moments at the tournament. Justin Thomas, a rising star in the sport, competed against some of the game's top players, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Thomas' performance on the final day was nothing short of outstanding. He fired a 68 to overcome a two-stroke deficit and win his first major championship. His unwavering resolve and exceptional skill under pressure astounded fans, and his triumph represented a watershed moment in his career, cementing his place among the game's top.

These outstanding moments are only a sliver of the rich tapestry of greatness that the Championship has weaved throughout the years. As golf fans excitedly await the start of this year's competition, there's no doubt that fresh memories will be made, adding to the heritage of this prestigious event.

