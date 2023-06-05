Memorial Tournament payouts, leaderboard, takeaways and more

After a glorious weekend of golf, the 2023 edition of the Memorial Tournament has concluded.

The audience were provided a thrilling final round that involved a pretty substantial comeback and a tense playoff between the final two golfers. Additionally, several stars had excellent showings and looked great in all four rounds.

Here's what happened over the weekend, including who earned what and more from the latest PGA Tour event.

Memorial Tournament standouts and paydays

Here's what the leaderboard looked like following the final round and playoff of the Memorial Tournament:

Win: Viktor Hovland, -7, $3,600,000

P-2: Denny McCarthy, -7, $2,180,000

3: Scottie Scheffler, -6, $1,380,000

4: Si Woo Kim, -5, $980,000

T-5: Andrew Putnam, -4, $772,500

T-5: Jordan Spieth, -4, $772,500

T-7: Rory McIlroy, -3, $650,000

T-7: Adam Schenk, -3, $650,000

T-9: Matt Fitzpatrick, -2, $545,000

T-9: Rickie Fowler, -2, $545,000

T-9: Adam Scott, -2, $545,000

T-12: Wyndham Clark, -1, $410,000

T-12: Tyrrell Hatton, -1, $410,000

T-12: Lee Hodges, -1, $410,000

T-12: David Lipsky, -1, $410,000

T-16: Joseph Bramlett, E, $275,500

T-16: Sam Burns, E, $275,500

T-16: Russell Henley, E, $275,500

T-16: Luke List, E, $275,500

T-16: Shane Lowry, E, $275,500

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, E, $275,500

T-16: Jon Rahm, E, $275,500

T-16: Sepp Straka, E, $275,500

T-24: Byeong Hun An, +1, $163,000

T-24: Eric Cole, +1, $163,000

T-24: Beau Hossler, +1, $163,000

T-24: Stephan Jaeger, +1, $163,000

T-24: Xander Schauffele, +1, $163,000

T-24: Gary Woodland, +1, $163,000

T-30: Keegan Bradley, +2, $117,250

T-30: Patrick Cantlay, +2, $117,250

T-30: Austin Eckroat, +2, $117,250

T-30: Ryan Fox, +2, $117,250

T-30: Garrick Higgo, +2, $117,250

T-30: Mark Hubbard, +2, $117,250

T-30: Patrick Rodgers, +2, $117,250

Viktor Hovland finished the final evening tied with World No. 55 Denny McCarthy. Hovland, ranked seventh in the world, emerged victorious from the playoff, with a score of four. That should help him ascend even further up the OWGR leaderboard.

Hovland said after the tournament (via Golf Monthly):

"I’ve been playing well. I’ve just been trying to stay within myself and play my own game. It feels even better after a few close calls the last few months. I didn’t feel I hit it my best this week but I just played smart and really relied on my short game. I putted great.

"It's a little bit surreal but obviously playing Jack's [former golfer and designer of the course for the Memorial Tournament Jack Nicklaus] course and winning it, and for him to be able to see it, he shook my hand and gave me a few words of encouragement, which was pretty awesome."

Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, came up just short. He finished solo third after a -6 showing, which should keep him firmly atop the rankings. Jordan Spieth also had an excellent showing at the Memorial Tournament, finishing T5 after shooting four under par.

Jordan Spieth played well at the Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy continued his excellent form of late. After a tough stretch, including the Masters, in which he struggled, McIlroy turned it around and performed well over the weekend, shooting three under to finish -7.

Jon Rahm, who trails Scheffler on the world rankings, finished exactly at par for a T16 finish. It wasn’t always pretty, but Rahm played fairly decently.

Rickie Fowler was once clinging to his PGA Tour membership. Those days are behind him as he’s been on a special run recently. He finished T9 to further prove that he’s well and truly back.

Several renowned players notably missed the Memorial Tournament cut. This includes Jason Day, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young and Akshay Bhatia, among others.

