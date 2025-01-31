“More of this please”: Bryson DeChambeau’s unbelievable move wins Anirban Lahiri’s approval at the International Series India (Exclusive)

Bryson DeChambeau is starring in this week's International Series India at the DLF Golf and Country Club. The 2024 US Open winner pulled off an incredible shot during the practice round that left fans stunned and earned the approval of his fellow LIV Golf teammate Anirban Lahiri.

After the first round, SportsKeeda journalists had the opportunity to ask DeChambeau's Crushers GC teammate Anirban Lahiri about the crowd the American golfer drew in over the days leading up to the event. The Crushers GC captain had the crowd cheering with his tee shot on DLF Golf and Country Club's 370-yard-long par-four first hole.

The crowd erupted in awe on the 18th hole as DeChambeau holed out from off the green during a practice round. When SportsKeeda asked Lahiri if he had heard the loud spectators, he said:

"I figured he must have chipped in on 18 and also on the first tee. It was great. Like I said, you know, it was unbelievable. More of this, please."

Following the conclusion of the first round in one of India's toughest golf courses, Bryson DeChambeau sits tied for fourth place with four other players on the provisional leaderboard after firing up a two-under-par 61 incomplete round. The two-time major championship winner is two strokes behind joint leaders Eugenio Chacarra and Kazuki Higa.

However, DeChambeau and several other golfers are yet to complete their first round as play was suspended because of darkness. He managed to fit in 16 holes before sunset.

His Crushers GC teammate Anirban Lahiri completed the round and carded in an even-par 72 round to tie for 13th place with Jazz Janewattananond and six other players. The Indian native sits four strokes behind the leaders.

Bryson DeChambeau 2025 International Series India Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at Bryson DeChambeau's scorecard for the first round of the LIV Golf-sanctioned 2025 International Series India in DLF Golf and Country Club (via International Series):

Hole 1 (Par 4 - 370 yards) - 3

Hole 2 (Par 4 - 454 yards) - 4

Hole 3 (Par 3 - 222 yards) - 3

Hole 4 (Par 5 - 558 yards) - 4

Hole 5 (Par 3 - 190 yards) - 3

Hole 6 (Par 4 - 446 yards) - 5

Hole 7 (Par 4 - 456 yards) - 4

Hole 8 (Par 5 - 566 yards) - 3

Hole 9 (Par 4 - 357 yards) - 3

Hole 10 (Par 4 - 476 yards) - 5

Hole 11 (Par 4 - 319 yards) - 3

Hole 12 (Par 3 - 178 yards) - 4

Hole 13 (Par 4 - 373 yards) - 4

Hole 14 (Par 4 - 535 yards) - 4

Hole 15 (Par 5 - 631 yards) - 6

Hole 16 (Par 3 - 256 yards) - 3

With two holes of the first round yet to be played, the 31-year-old was spotted practicing at the driving range after play was suspended.

