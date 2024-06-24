“My father wasn’t doing well, everything was hitting rock bottom” - Bryson DeChambeau admits to nearly retiring before fellow LIV stars pulled him up

Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious at the 2024 US Open that was played at the iconic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club Number 2 course last week. The LIV Golf star secured his second US Open title in five years and the second Major championship title of his career.

DeChambeau was born to John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau and Janet Louise Druffel on September 16, 1993, in California. The Crushers GC captain recorded his worst performance in the LIV Golf league yet at the LIV Golf Invitational in Singapore earlier this year. With a 27th-place finish, he received zero points for his performance.

The 2024 US Open winner went on to reveal the reason why he had been struggling for a bit in the Saudi-based league. Here's what Bryson DeChambeau said in response to a question asked about how his fellow teammates have helped him out in an interview with LIV Golf during the Nashville edition of the tournament this week.

" It's been everything. It's what's allowed me to win this [2024 US Open] Major championship. I mean, in Singapore, I was giving up. I was like, there's no way I can continue to keep going with the game that I have and [my] equipment's not working. I'm not working. I don't know what to do. My life's [in a] crazy place. My father wasn't doing well and everything was just hitting rock bottom.

Bryson DeChambeau captains the LIV Golf League's Crushers GC team. His teammates include Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, whom he credits for pulling him up from "rock bottom". The California native told LIV Golf,

" But luckily I had those guys. Say, you know, from rock bottom, there's only one way to go. And, that's up. "

How did Bryson DeChambeau fair at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Nashville?

Bryson DeChambeau's team, Crushers GC, finished second at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational that was played at Nashville on the The Grove course this week. The team shot scores of ten under par, 13 under par, and 12 under par respectively for the four days of the tournament to total 35 under par, five strokes behind the winning team Legion XIII.

The LIV Golf League's team format works on only the team's top three players' scores, accounting for the team's score for the day. On Day 1, DeChambeau was the second best on the team with a found under par 67 score.

Bryson DeChambeau was the second-best player on the team on all three days. Fresh off a victory at the 2024 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for third place on the individual leaderboard this week. He shared the position with three other LIV Golf captains at a total score of 12 under par.