“My mom thinks that is my power color" – When Tiger Woods revealed why he wore the iconic red shirt on Sunday

On Monday, January 8, Tiger Woods announced that he was parting ways with Nike after 27 years. Since his professional debut, Tiger and Nike golf have become synonymous with each other, especially the Sunday Red, which was part of many historic event finales over the years.

A few years ago, Woods revealed the story behind the origin of wearing red in the final round of the events. He credited his mother, Kultida Woods, for the tradition.

"I wear red on Sundays because my mom thinks that is my power color," he said as per Bunkered. "You know, you should always listen to your mom."

Woods revealed that he had worn the red since his college and junior golf days, and when it started working, he never decided to stick with it.

"I just stuck with it out of superstition, and it worked," Woods said as per Golf Channel. "I just happened to choose a school that actually was red, and we wore red on our final day of events. So it worked out. I came out here and I continued it. I’ve had a few wins wearing red, and it’s not going to change."

A few years ago, he gave a detailed description of how he started sporting red on the final day after his mom told him it was his power color. He was quoted as saying by ESPN:

"so, in junior golf I won a golf tournament wearing red. She said, 'See I told you. Red.'

"So, the very next tournament what do I do? I wear blue. Okay. So, I win. Again, I told her, and I just kind of made fun of it. Poked at her a little bit. I think I lost the next two out of three tournaments wearing blue. Switched to red and I went on a hot streak. And, well, I kept it."

The 48-year-old golfer has had many historic moments in his 27-year career on the PGA Tour. He registered 82 wins, and only three of them were where he wore non-red colors. All of his 15 major championships have come in various shades of red.

"It was a hell of a round" - Nike posts heartfelt message for Tiger Woods as long partnership comes to an end

On Monday, Tiger Woods and Nike decided to end their nearly three-decade-long partnership. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was fortunate to have this long partnership with the iconic brand. The golfing legend added that he had many incredible moments with the brand, which would take forever if he started mentioning them.

He also thanked Nike's former CEO, Phil Knight, in his statement. He continued:

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA! Tiger"

The leading apparel giant also thanked the 15-time major champion for the partnership.

"It was a hell of a ride, Tiger," wrote Nike.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," Nike continued in the caption. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful."

Woods was last seen wearing Nike red at the Hero World Challenge last month. It would be fair to say that it is going to take some time to get used to seeing him without the Nike-sponsored apparel.