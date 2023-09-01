Alex Fitzpatrick and Matt Fitzpatrick are having a stellar time at the Crans-sur-Sierre in the ongoing European Masters. While the elder brother Matt is leading the table, Alex is tied second on the leaderboard.

Flushing It shared a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), when Alex was tied in third position. The caption read that the younger Fitzpatrick could give the European Ryder Cup team skipper Luke Donald "a real headache" in selecting his six players.

Fans jumped into the comment section to react to the post. Some were certainly unhappy with the Twitter user suggesting Alex Fitzpatrick in the European Ryder Cup team.

One of the fans furiously wrote:

"They need to expand the teams to at least 30 players so they can get in all your trending, serious talents and future legends who swing it so pure."

Another fan wrote that Alex was "no way" to be in the contention for the 12-man squad for the upcoming biennial event in Rome.

One of the fans asked the Twitter user to not say about Alex Fitzpatrick loudly, even though, he feels that Alex is more deserving than Ludvig Aberg. He added that it would be really competitive to see Fitzpatrick Brothers playing together.

The European Team's final squad will be announced on September 4 by captain Luke Donald. The 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup will start on September 29.

How has Alex Fitzpatrick performed in the 2022-23 season?

The 24-year-old English professional gofler, younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, has played in nine events across the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Although Alex Fitzpatrick missed the cut in the only tournament he played in the Korn Ferry Tour, other than that, he has just missed two more cuts on the DP World Tour.

Playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he paired with his older brother Matt Fitzpatrick and finished T19 on the leaderboard. He also played one major tournament this season, the Open Championship, and finished T17.

His best performance came at the DP World Tour's ISPS Handa World Invitational where he finished solo second on the leaderboard.

Here is the leaderboard standing of Alex Fitzpatrick in the 2022-23 season:

PGA Tour

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T19

The Open Championship - T17

DP World Tour

Hero Indian Open - T25

Soudal Open - Missed the Cut

KLM Open - Missed the Cut

Porsche European Open - T59

ISPS Handa World Invitational - 2

D+D Real Czech Masters - T14

Interestingly, Alex Fitzpatrick also won an event this year on the Challenge Tour. He defeated Stuart Manley, Ross McGowan, and Tom Vaillant by a massive five-stroke margin in the British Challenge.