Nelly Korda eyes to tie record for most consecutive wins on LPGA Tour at 2024 Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda bagged her fourth consecutive win of the season at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas. Korda had a 4-3 victory over Leona Maguire, earning $300,000 for her win.

The No.1 player in the Rolex Women's World Rankings is set to play at the 2024 Chevron Championship at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course at Carlton Woods in Texas, and tie Annika Sörenstam and Nancy Lopez for record of five straight wins.

Korda told reporters after her latest win:

“I can’t even wrap my head around it honestly. Such a whirlwind the last three weeks. I just feel like I was just in go-mode constantly … I don’t know if it’s going to hit me when I get home, but I feel really good."

The LPGA star won the LPGA Drive On Championship, Seri Pak Championship and the Ford Championship leading up to the Chevron Championship.

What are Nelly Korda's chances of winning the 2024 Chevron Championship?

Nelly Korda missed the 2022 Chevron Championship due to a major surgery. She came back in 2023 to card an eagle on the last hole and finish 9-under par for solo third place. Notably, Korda's finish earned her the World No. 1 title.

Lilia Vu, the 2023 Player of the Year, won the Dinah Shore Trophy at the Chevron Championship last year. Vu earned her first major of her career after making a birdie during a sudden-death playoff with Angel Yin on the 18th hole last year.

Leona Maguire, who finished runner-up to Korda at the 2024 T-Mobile Match Play, could be the latter's biggest competition at the tournament.

Accoring to BetMGM, Nelly Korda has the best odds of winning the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Player Winning Odds Nelly Korda +500 Jin Young Ko +2200 Atthaya Thitikul +2500 Lilia Vu +2500 Sei Young Kim +2500 Angel Yin +2800 Ayaka Furue +2800 Brooke M. Henderson +2800 Leona Maguire +2800 Lydia Ko +2800

