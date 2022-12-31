Nelly Korda or Lydia Ko: Who had a better year in 2022?

The two most talked-about female golfers in 2022 were US golfer Nelly Korda and New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko.

Nelly Korda's 2022 rewind

While Nelly Korda had a rollercoaster of a year, she fought like a warrior through it. In January of this year, she became the US female golfer to hold the world No. 1 spot for the longest time.

Unfortunately, in March, she announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot. She missed out on this year's first major, the Chevron Championship, as well as the JTBC Championship as she rested at home getting treatment.

However, she returned to the US Open and finished in the top 10. In November, Nelly Korda registered a phenomenal win after defending her title at the Pelican Women's Championship.

This was her first victory in 2022. Her 14-under par win helped her return to the world No. 1 spot. However, at the end of November, she dropped to the second spot.

Lydia Ko's 2022 rewind

Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ko pretty much owned this year as she clean-swept all the titles, including the CME Group Tour Championship, and returned to the world No. 1 spot after 2017.

She also won the coveted LPGA Player of the Year award. Now she is only two points short of the necessary 27 points to make it into the Hall of Fame.

This year, Ko registered her 17th LPGA win at the Gainbridge LPGA and her 18th win at the BMW Ladies Championship.

So all things considered, between Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda, it seems that Ko had a better year out of the two.

When Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda reacted to the LPGA Tour's increase in purse

Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko at the Gainbridge LPGA - Round Three (Image via Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

This year, it was announced that the LPGA Tour will increase its total purse to $101.4 million in the upcoming season. This is the first time in history that such a huge amount has been allotted to women's golf.

This news was met with excitement and joy, especially from the two most prominent golfers, Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda.

Korda talked about it in a press conference during round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship:

"It’s amazing. You know… women’s golf is really trending in a great direction. Every year, we see a lot really… a lot of positives come from it. The sponsors can see it, and they’re really backing us. And we’re really grateful for that."

She also added that female golfers have a lot to offer and are delivering their best performances through the platforms they receive.

Lydia Ko is a member of the Tour's Player Directors, she knew the news before everyone else. She said:

"It was super cool like when I first saw it. ust for it to keep improving, it just shows that like one, like how much our partners believe in us. And two, also the level of on the LPGA, and that’s why people want to support us. I think it’s great for not only us that are playing right now but for the future generation."

Certainly a big year for women's golf!

