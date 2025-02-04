1.73 million followed YouTube channel announces Collin Morikawa's TGL Team ownership deal

Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose's TGL Team Los Angeles GC recently landed their latest investor in Good Good Golf. Good Good's YouTube channel, which has approximately 1.73 million subscribers, is a popular name in the world of golf content creation.

Los Angeles GC is set to clash with Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC on February 4. The fifth match of TGL is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. EST at the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach. Ahead of that match against the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner's TGL team, Los Angeles GC has a new investor on their side. Good Good Golf posted the news of their deal with Collin Morikawa's TGL team on their official X account on Monday:

"LAGC x Good Good @TGL @WeAreLAGC"

Shortly after the deal was done, Matt Kendrick, chief executive of Good Good Golf, talked about their 'impact' in the world of golf (as quoted by Sports Pro):

"Acquiring ownership in Los Angeles Golf Club is a natural step for us as we continue to grow our impact in the sport. TGL is redefining how golf is played and consumed, and we're excited to bring our energy, creativity, and community into this new era of team golf."

In addition to being a part of Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose's TGL team, Good Good Golf also produces golf apparel. Recently, they announced a new partnership deal with several PGA Tour pros, including Joel Dahmen and Michael Block. Their latest groundbreaking deal is the strategic partnership between LIV Golf and Rick Shiels.

A look at the ownerhsip of Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club features a lineup of Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala. It was the inaugural team of the Tomorrow Golf League, an indoor and technology-focused league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

In addition to Good Good Golf, Collin Morikawa's LAGC owners include tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams, Alexis Ohanian (Angel City FC), basketball ace Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo, and Seven Seven Six.

Before taking on McIlroy's team on Tuesday, LAGC recently welcomed its new investor, Good Good Golf. Neal Hubman, the president of Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles GC, said (as quoted by TGL Golf):

“We are thrilled to welcome Good Good to the LAGC family. Their impact on the modern golf audience is undeniable. From viral content to star-studded events, they’ve bridged the gap between golf, entertainment, and pop culture like no one else."

"We are excited to work together to further provide more value to our growing community and partners. This is just the beginning.”

Los Angeles Golf Club also has limited partnerships with Alex Morgan, former U.S. Open champion Michelle Wie West, Shonda Rhimes, and Servando Carrasco.

