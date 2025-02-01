TGL Match 5 course update: Hole 15 will have a lighthouse to help players to find their way

TGL's fifth match of its inaugural season will be played between Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf and Los Angeles Golf Club. For the event on Tuesday, February 4, the league will make some new additions to the course.

Three new holes will be added to TGL's course this week. The most anticipated addition is the 15th hole dubbed as the Navigator. The par 5 hole will be the last hole in the Singles session.

The Navigator features a lighthouse in the hills that will help players navigate down the fairway. The hole's fairway is the widest at 91 yards and narrows down to 51 yards. TGL's final hole of Match 5 sees a massive water hazard along the right side of the hole along with a penalty area and three fairway bunkers to the left of the hole.

To make things more challenging, Beau Welling Design incorporated an island green onto the TGL hole. Here's a look at the layout of the challenging hole (via Instagram @tglgolf):

TGL's Match 5 comes with two more additions. The par 4 hole dubbed Hang Low measures 488 yards and will be played as the sixth hole. The Fallen Pine is the last of its updates. The 194-yard long par 3 hole will be played as the seventh hole. Both holes six and seven will be part of the Triples sessions.

Here's a look at the course map for TGL's Match 5 (via Instagram @tglgolf):

The Boston Common Golf team will see the league's co-founder Rory McIlroy team up with his playing partners Adam Scott and Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. Los Angeles Golf Club will be represented by Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Rose.

The two teams will take each other on in a friendly battle at 9:00 PM EST at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on February 4.

TGL Match 5 course guide

Here's a look at the course guide for Match 5 of TGL's inaugural season (via TGL):

Hole 1 - The Claw (par 4) - 436 yards

Hole 2 - Pick Yer Plunder (par 5) - 582 yards

Hole 3 - Oh Chute (par 3) - 155 yards

Hole 4 - The Spear (par 5) - 586 yards

Hole 5 - On the Rocks (par 3) - 179 yards

Hole 6 - Hang Low (par 4) - 488 yards

Hole 7 - Fallen Pine (par 3) - 194 yards

Hole 8 - Alpine (par 4) - 535 yards

Hole 9 - Pinery (par 5) - 601 yards

Hole 10 - Bonnie Link (par 5) - 602 yards

Hole 11 - Bluebonnet (par 4) - 312 yards

Hole 12 - Cliffhanger (par 3) - 184 yards

Hole 13 - The Plank (par 4) - 302 yards

Hole 14 - Set in Stone (par 3) - 164 yards

Hole 15 - Navigator (par 5) - 590 yards

