$1 billion empire heir falls just short of the Genesis Invitational title

Maverick McNealy fell just short of winning the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The American golfer had an impressive outing last week at the Torrey Pines South Golf Course. He missed the PGA Tour title by one stroke.

McNealy's father Scott has a net worth of over $1 billion (via Celebrity Net Worth). Scott is a co-founding member of Sun Microsystems.

The empire's heir flew to San Diego in a Cirrus SR22 single-engine piston prop plane to play in the PGA Tour event. He earned his pilot license after being sidelined from the tournament due to an injury in 2023.

On Saturday, February 15, Maverick McNealy reflected on his arrival with the plane, saying (via Talk Sports):

“It was a really fun way to get here. Kind of unique for me on the PGA Tour. I’m going to use it a ton to get to La Quinta for better weather practice and up north to Tahoe in the summer when it gets too hot in Las Vegas.”

McNealy started the outing with a round of 75 before carding a round of 70. He played the next two rounds of 68 and 64 and settled in solo second place.

A look into Maverick McNealy’s performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Maverick McNealy started his outing at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a tough round of 3-over 75. He struggled in the opening round of the PGA Tour event.

The American golfer teed it up on the 10th hole and made a birdie on the 11th before a bogey on the 13th. He made two more birdies on the front nine of the opening round but then struggled on the back nine and made five bogeys.

In the second round of the signature PGA Tour event, McNealy started with two bogeys on the front nine but improved in the back nine. He made an eagle on the 13th and then a bogey on the 15th. He carded three back-to-back birdies from the 16th to the 18th holes.

Maverick McNealy started the third round on the first tee and added two birdies on the second and third holes. He made a bogey on the fifth and then a birdie on the sixth hole. On the back nine, McNealy carded two birdies for a round of 4-under 68.

McNealy had a phenomenal outing in the fourth round of the tournament, making five back-to-back birdies and then a birdie on the ninth. He added three birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 8-under 64. With a total of 11-under, he settled in solo second place.

