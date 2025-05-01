1-time Major champion says Brooks Koepka & other LIV Golfers must face repercussions if they want PGA Tour return

The PGA Tour does not permit LIV golfers to compete in tournaments other than the majors. While it has been a popular choice among fans, there has always been a demand for them to play more tournaments. Lanny Wadkins discussed these demands in an interview, claiming that this would be unfair to other golfers on the circuit.

Wadkins was in a session with Golf Today where he shed light on this topic. The 1977 PGA Championship winner explained why the PGA Tour's decision to allow LIV Golf players to play every tournament would be unfair. He believed that players who leave to make millions of dollars should lose their status on this tour.

As per Wadkins, while some players were away making money, someone else was keeping the tour running. He suggested that if LIV Golf players such as Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau want to play more, they should be fined or faced with repercussions for leaving. He explained:

"We'd like to see John Rahm and Koepka, and DeChambeau play more often. That would be nice. But there's also got to be repercussions, Damon. I don't think you can just go to LIV, take $100 million and walk back in and expect to have the same status you've always had on this tour."

He added:

"That's not fair to the guys who supported the tour and been here the whole time. So in my mind, there's got to be repercussions, whether it's fines, suspensions, whatever, for it to work. And I'll be damned if I can figure it out. Good luck to the guys trying."

Speaking of players' desire to return, Brooks Koepka is one of the most talked-about LIV golfers looking for a way back into the PGA.

A 65-year-old golf legend claims Brooks Koepka wants to return to the PGA Tour

PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka has been a valuable contributor wherever he plays. He played in the Masters, and while he did not have a significant impact on the title race, his presence made the field more competitive. Fred Couples, one of his closest friends, confirmed Koepka's desire to return.

The golfer appeared on Seattle's KJR 93.3 FM on Monday, March 4, and stated:

"I talk to Brooks Koepka all the time. I love Brooks Koepka, and I'm not going to say anything extra except I talk to him all the time.... He wants to come back. I will say that: I believe he really wants to come back and play the Tour."

Brooks Koepka's contract with the LIV will expire at the end of the 2026 season. This means that until then, fans will most likely not see him on the PGA circuit. Koepka has played in 183 events during his career in this circuit, in which he has won nine in total.

