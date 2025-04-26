PGA of America shares a sneak peek into the preparation for the Professional Championship 2025

The PGA is set to host the 2025 PGA Professional Championship on Sunday, April 27. The event will take place at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with a field of 312 players. They will be trying to make both cuts, as qualification for the PGA Championship (one of golf's majors) will be on the line. Recently, the PGA released a tribute post for those preparing for the massive event.

The PGA dropped an Instagram post featuring photos of volunteers and ground staff working for the event. They were seen fixing the scorecard, checking every hole, and ensuring everything was in place for the players about to arrive. The caption on the PGA Instagram page revealed a lot of respect for them:

"What does it take to run a Championship where the stakes are a spot in the field at a Major? A lot. Thankfully, the people in charge (dozens of staff members and hundreds of volunteers) are experts. Take a peek behind the curtain at preparation for the PGA Professional Championship at the link in our bio."

The first and second rounds of the event will take place on April 27 and 28, respectively. Following these two rounds, the field for the PGA Professional Championship will be reduced to 90 players. And after the third round, this number will drop even further, with only 70 golfers advancing to the final round.

Meanwhile, Club Car, Corebridge Financial, and Rolex, among others, have sponsored the event this year. In addition, Golf Channel will provide live coverage of the tournament.

Ben Poland called the Professional Championship 2024 mentally challenging

PGA: 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Ben Poland won the Professional Championship in 2024 after missing out on it by a razor-thin margin for nine years. He was the only player to finish the tournament scoring two under par. After winning the tournament, Poland expressed how incredible it felt to be at the top of the leaderboard following such a thrilling match. He stated in an interview with the PGA:

"It feels amazing, this championship is one I think about every year. Winning any golf tournament is really hard, but I always come in with a mindset of trying to win. I’m just really happy to get it done.”

At one point during the 2024 tournament, back-to-back bogeys on the par-4, 413-yard 11th and par-4, 445-yard 12th cost Poland a significant lead. This made things tight on the leaderboard, but Poland's crucial birdie at the par-5, 528-yard 14th increased his lead to three. He explained how this was a significant moment, during which he was extremely stressed:

“I was upset about where I was. I hit a good layup, had a good number, and hit a good putt. I felt really good with the putter all week.”

Polland took home approximately $60,000 from the Professional Championship's total purse of $715,000.

