PGA of America implements workforce changes with 20 layoffs, citing 'realignment of resources'  

The PGA of America has released more than 20 employees, describing it as a 'realignment of resources'.

The massive step came on Tuesday (August 15), just a week after they announced Global Citi Bank as a major corporate partner for the Ryder Cup. The new partnership will commence in the upcoming biennial event at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

There is no solid information if the 'realignment of resources' have occurred only at the new headquarters in Frisco, Texas, or even at the previous headquarter in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In an official statement to Sports Illustrated, the PGA Tour of America said:

"In an effort to help ensure the PGA of America remains strong and best positioned for continued success, the leadership team identified the need to realign our resources around our current business priorities and goals."

It is pertinent to note that the PGA of America moved to its new headquarters in 2022. It is built in Frisco, Texas on a 106,621-square-foot complex and is worth a whopping $33.5 million. They described it as home to 28,000 PGA professionals and employed a team of 120 individuals.

Everything to know about the PGA of America

Michael Block from the PGA Championship 2023 is astonishingly not a PGA Tour player. Instead, he is a club professional from the PGA of America.

While the term PGA (Professional Golfer's Association) might confuse a lot of people about both entities, it is pertinent to note that both are separate and follow a different functioning.

As first in 1916, the PGA of America was set up. When a dispute between touring professionals and American players raised due to an increase in revenue in the late 1960s, a separate entity was formed known as PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour majorly focuses on the overall development of golf across the world. It allows players from different countries, meanwhile, the PGA of America is solely based in the United States.

The PGA of America directly administers the PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship, and the Women's PGA Championship (now known as LPGA Championship). Although, all these three tournaments feature a field from various tours but they also have a certain number of reserved slots for the club professional of America.

The organization has some world-class property ownership as well. Some of them are:

PGA Golf Club at Port St. Lucie, Florida

PGA Center for Golf Learning and Performance at Port St. Lucie, Florida

PGA Gallery at Port St. Lucie, Florida

PGA Education Center at Port St. Lucie, Florida

As mentioned earlier, they had their headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for about 106. However, in 2022, they shifted to a new complex in Frisco, Texas, which has two golf courses, Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West.