“This guy’s not our guy at all actually” – Fans react as Michael Block failed to make a hole-in-one from 90 shots for beer promotion

Michael Block had a perfect fairy tale story as he entered the stellar field of the 2023 PGA Championship earlier this year. The American club pro carded a sensational hole-in-one at the major to cap off a great career performance.

He became an overnight star, making the headlines of the newspapers. His good form, however, immediately deteriorated as he failed to make the cut in the events he played after the major. Block was unable to qualify for the 2023 US Open. He does, however, continue to explore and play golf with celebrities.

Recently, Michael Block participated in a 90-calorie light beer promotional event sponsored by Michelob Ultra at Glen Abbey Golf Club. He was supposed to make a hole-in-one shot in the competition. Block played 90 shots but failed to make even a single hole-in-one.

The NUCLR Golf shared the news on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"Earlier today in Toronto, Canada, the Block party continued. Michael Block attempted to make a hole in one at Glen Abbey Golf Club. Sponsored by Michelob Ultra, the club pro had 90 shots to try and make a hole in one during a promotion for their 90 calorie light beer. Block was not successful in his attempt."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say:

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Michael Block has been struggling with his game since the PGA Championship. It is pertinent to note that in one of his interviews, the golfer claimed that he could be one of the best golfers in the world if he has Rory McIlroy's length.

“He’s a lot longer than I am” - Michael Block talked about Rory McIlroy's length

After finishing in the top 15 at the 2023 PGA Championship, Michael Block appeared on Bob Menery's Ripper Magoo Podcast. Block opened up about his game and claimed that if he would have had Rory McIlroy's length, he would have been one of the world's top golfers.

Bob Menery questioned him:

"So, what's the difference between his game? Would you, I mean, you just assume that Rory is a better golfer than you are?"

Block replied to him saying:

"He's a lot longer than I am that's what it is."

The host again questioned him:

"Okay, so the length is the big thing?"

To which, Block said:

"Oh my god! What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think one of the best players in the world. If I had that stupid length, I all that all day, my why, my iron game, wedge game around the greens am I putting is, is world-class."

It is important to note that Michael Block and Rory McIlroy played one round together at the PGA Championship.