“He’s a lot longer than I am” - Michael Block says he would be ‘one of the best players in the world’ if he had Rory McIlroy’s length

Michael Block finished 15th in the recently concluded 2023 PGA Championship. He garnered a lot of attention for his consistent performance even on the first two days.

Block recently appeared on Bob Menery's Ripper Magoo Podcast and discussed his game at the major as well as his last-round partner, Rory McIlroy.

During the podcast, Michael Block praised McIlroy's length, claiming that if he had that length, he might be the world's finest golfer. Bob Menery questioned him:

"So, what's the difference between his game? Would you, I mean, you just assume that Rory is a better golfer than you are?"

Block quickly replied saying:

"He's a lot longer than I am that's what it is."

To which, the host inquired:

"Okay, so the length is the big thing?"

Block admitted and said:

"Oh my god! What I would shoot from where Rory hits, it would be stupid. I think one of the best players in the world."

"If I had that stupid length, I all that all day, my why, my iron game, wedge game around the greens am I putting is, is world-class," he added.

Michael Block told Sky News Australia's host Piers Morgan that playing with Rory was special

“How sweet he was, how nice to me he was the entire time, took me under his wing, as did Rose on Saturday, that was huge," the American golfer continued. "That’s probably one of the reasons I was able to shoot a 71 that final round and have that stuff happen but he just said ‘keep it going, just be you. That’s what I’m going to do, I’m just trying to be me still.”

“It was something in the way" - Michael Block on receiving a call from Michael Jordan

Michael Block became a household name after making a cut in the first major tournament of his career. There is no shortage of surprises and appreciation for the American golfer around the world.

The 46-year-old club pro revealed that he received a call from the NBA legend Michael Jordan. Block arrived in Fort Worth for his next tournament and on Tuesday, during a press conference, he said:

“I’m a big Jordan guy my whole life. I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day. Pretty darn cool, to say the least.”

However, the California native did not disclose the details of their conversation,

“It was something in the way that what he saw is why he loves the game of golf so much. I told him that I just want to be in one of his 36-hole games," he added.

Michael Block also apologized for not being able to reply to people's texts as he got busy with the preparation of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

“There’s a lot going on, and I really apologize to all my friends and fans and PGA members out there that have texted me," he added. "I’m sorry I haven’t gotten back to you. I literally scroll and scroll and scroll, and it’s never-ending. I can’t even get to the bottom of any of my feeds to even see how many or who’s seeing me, so it’s been crazy.”

