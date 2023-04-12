10 highest earning golfers on the 2023 PGA Tour so far 

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season has almost reached halfway and 28 events have been played so far this season. With the introduction of elevated events, tournaments have become more competitive and the rewards have been quite high for the table leaders.
Here's a look at the top 10 highest-earning golfers so far.
#1 Jon Rahm
Rahm has been the best player on the Tour so far with seven top-10 finishes including four title wins, with the most recent being the 2023 Masters. His average finish this year is 8.8 in 10 events. He has earned $13,288,541 so far.
#2 Scottie Scheffler
While Rahm has been in great form, Scheffler isn't that far behind him. Scheffler has eight top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including two victories. He has bagged $12,063,495 on the PGA Tour so far.
#3 Max Homa
Homa has grabbed two titles and has an average finish of 14.6 this season. He has won $7,776,012 in 11 starts.
#4 Kurt Kitayama
Kitayama won the Players Championship last month and has two other top-10 finishes. He has bagged $5,693,388 in 12 appearances this year.
#5 Sam Burns
Burns had a breakthrough win at WGC-Dell Technologies last month. He has an average finish of 13.1 with four top-10 finishes in 12 starts. The 26-year-old won $5,425,642 in 2023.
#6 Rory McIlroy
McIlroy has been hot and cold this season. He started the year with a victory at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic but has been a little out of sorts since then.
The Northern Irishman has just three top-10 finishes from seven PGA Tour starts this year, including a runner-up finish at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Championship. He has won $5,333,286 so far.
#7 Tyrrell Hatton
Hatton has an average finish of 22.6 in nine starts including three top-10 finishes. The 2023 Players Championship runner-up has earned $4,638,594 this year.
#8 Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship last October and finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year. With an average finish of 12, Bradley has won $4,616,724 in 12 starts.
#9 Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay has four top-10 finishes in nine PGA Tour starts and has earned $4,164,400 this season.
#10 Collin Morikawa
Morikawa averages a 13.7 finish in 11 starts. The Sentry Tournament of Champions runner-up earned $4,068,735 in the 2022-23 season.
All-time earners on the PGA Tour
- Tiger Woods - $157,270,557
- Rory McIlroy - $125,147,336
- Phil Mickelson - $105,655,951
- Dustin Johnson - $96,419,019
- Justin Thomas - $80,100,499
- Jim Furyk - $76,509,675
- Vijay Singh - $74,835,821
- Jordan Spieth - $73,405,457
- Matt Kuchar - $63,750,518
- Justin Rose - $63,681,503
- Jason Day - $59,313,104
- Patrick Cantlay - $58,681,263
- Xander Schauffele - $56,901,396
- Bubba Watson - $55,373,937
- Zach Johnson - $53,000,553
- Ernie Els - $53,164,249
- Scottie Scheffler - $52,581,049
- Rickie Fowler - $51,019,688
- Davis Love III - $50,963,952
- Steve Stricker - $49,356,264
- Hideki Matsuyama - $48,998,732
- Webb Simpson - $47,124,525
- Brooks Koepka - $47,030,090
- Tony Finau - $46,426,371
- Stewart Cink - $45,836,188
- Brandt Snedeker - $42,839,998
- Paul Casey - $41,566,119
- Patrick Reed - $41,662,914
- Luke Donald - $41,438,176
- Billy Horschel - $41,489,260
Note: The list is based on career earnings on the PGA Tour and European Tour.