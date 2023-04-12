Create

10 highest earning golfers on the 2023 PGA Tour so far 

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 12, 2023 18:06 GMT
The Masters - Final Round
Rahm has won four titles this year

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season has almost reached halfway and 28 events have been played so far this season. With the introduction of elevated events, tournaments have become more competitive and the rewards have been quite high for the table leaders.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-earning golfers so far.

#1 Jon Rahm

Rahm has been the best player on the Tour so far with seven top-10 finishes including four title wins, with the most recent being the 2023 Masters. His average finish this year is 8.8 in 10 events. He has earned $13,288,541 so far.

#2 Scottie Scheffler

While Rahm has been in great form, Scheffler isn't that far behind him. Scheffler has eight top-10 finishes in 11 starts, including two victories. He has bagged $12,063,495 on the PGA Tour so far.

#3 Max Homa

Homa has grabbed two titles and has an average finish of 14.6 this season. He has won $7,776,012 in 11 starts.

#4 Kurt Kitayama

Kurt Kitayama
Kurt Kitayama

Kitayama won the Players Championship last month and has two other top-10 finishes. He has bagged $5,693,388 in 12 appearances this year.

#5 Sam Burns

Burns had a breakthrough win at WGC-Dell Technologies last month. He has an average finish of 13.1 with four top-10 finishes in 12 starts. The 26-year-old won $5,425,642 in 2023.

#6 Rory McIlroy

McIlroy has been hot and cold this season. He started the year with a victory at the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic but has been a little out of sorts since then.

The Northern Irishman has just three top-10 finishes from seven PGA Tour starts this year, including a runner-up finish at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Championship. He has won $5,333,286 so far.

#7 Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has an average finish of 22.6 in nine starts including three top-10 finishes. The 2023 Players Championship runner-up has earned $4,638,594 this year.

#8 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley
Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship last October and finished runner-up at the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year. With an average finish of 12, Bradley has won $4,616,724 in 12 starts.

#9 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has four top-10 finishes in nine PGA Tour starts and has earned $4,164,400 this season.

#10 Collin Morikawa

Morikawa averages a 13.7 finish in 11 starts. The Sentry Tournament of Champions runner-up earned $4,068,735 in the 2022-23 season.

All-time earners on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods leads the all-time money list in golf
Tiger Woods leads the all-time money list in golf
  1. Tiger Woods - $157,270,557
  2. Rory McIlroy - $125,147,336
  3. Phil Mickelson - $105,655,951
  4. Dustin Johnson - $96,419,019
  5. Justin Thomas - $80,100,499
  6. Jim Furyk - $76,509,675
  7. Vijay Singh - $74,835,821
  8. Jordan Spieth - $73,405,457
  9. Matt Kuchar - $63,750,518
  10. Justin Rose - $63,681,503
  11. Jason Day - $59,313,104
  12. Patrick Cantlay - $58,681,263
  13. Xander Schauffele - $56,901,396
  14. Bubba Watson - $55,373,937
  15. Zach Johnson - $53,000,553
  16. Ernie Els - $53,164,249
  17. Scottie Scheffler - $52,581,049
  18. Rickie Fowler - $51,019,688
  19. Davis Love III - $50,963,952
  20. Steve Stricker - $49,356,264
  21. Hideki Matsuyama - $48,998,732
  22. Webb Simpson - $47,124,525
  23. Brooks Koepka - $47,030,090
  24. Tony Finau - $46,426,371
  25. Stewart Cink - $45,836,188
  26. Brandt Snedeker - $42,839,998
  27. Paul Casey - $41,566,119
  28. Patrick Reed - $41,662,914
  29. Luke Donald - $41,438,176
  30. Billy Horschel - $41,489,260

Note: The list is based on career earnings on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
