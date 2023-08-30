10 things you probably didn't know about LPGA golfer Cheyenne Knight

Cheyenne Knight is the latest addition to the Solheim Cup's Team USA. The 26-year-old rookie has had a decent season this year, including a win in the LPGA Tour. Captain Stacy Lewis has shown confidence in Knight's abilities and believes she will be a worthy addition to the team.

However, not much is known about the Texas-born professional golfer. She was chosen as the SEC Player of the Year in 2017 while being a three-time all American with the University of Alabama.

Her LPGA Tour journey has been impressive this season, including her performance in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Below, we have compiled 10 unknown but interesting facts about the American golfer Cheyenne Knight.

Knight's father introduced her to the world of golf at the age of five, and she has been in love with the sport ever since. She and her dad Gene have an annual Christmas tradition in which they play a three-hole game following all the festivities. Knight started to pursue golf professionally at the age 12 and always remembers her brother's presence on the golf course who sadly died in a car accident. The 26-year-old grew up idolizing legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Lorena Ochoa. Cheyenne started her collegiate journey from the University of Alabama and was named WCGA Freshman of the Year in 2016. She had a succesful rookie season in the LPGA and played 22 events while making 11 cuts. She also became a first-time winner of the Volunteers of America Classic and took home the prize money of $295,493 that season. Cheyenne Knight is a cinema enthusiast and even featured on the television show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Knight has been working with SuperSpeed Golf to improve her game, and it has worked wonders for her improving her speed from 128 to 136. She purchased an iPad and a TrackMan after her maiden win on the LPGA Tour. Knight is a true foodie and loves to click pictures of food while also having an affinity for sightseeing and journaling.

The Solheim Cup team for the USA has been completed, and Cheyenne Knight was the captain's pick, along with Ally Ewing and Angel Yin. Captain Stacy Lewis was impressed with their performances and believes it was one of the most crucial decisions of her life.

Aditionally, Knight's solitary LPGA Tour win this season has helped massively with her selection. She will be a rookie at the championship and will have a great learning curve. Interestingly, her exposure to one of the biggest events of women's golf will work wonders for her career.

