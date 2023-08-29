Stacy Lewis opens up about tough decisions as she names her 2023 Solheim Cup wild card picks

Stacy Lewis is a prominent golfer who is a part of the LPGA Tour and was selected as the captain of team America for the 2023 Solheim Cup. The event will be played in September just days before the much-awaited Ryder Cup. Lewis had an important task on her hand and needed to make a tough decision regarding the wild-card choices.

The Solheim Cup Team America includes 12 golfers, out of which three were selected through the wild-card spots. Lewis experienced some of the most strenuous days of her career while making the selection. Interestingly, she selected Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin for the final spots on the team.

Stacy Lewis believes that the golfers have earned their place on the team and will prove to be a valuable asset to the team and the country. She spoke about her 'toughest' decision yet via Belfast Telegraph.

“These final days were definitely some of the hardest ones of my career, but I’m so proud to have Ally, Cheyenne and Angel on the 2023 US Solheim Cup team."

Lewis added:

“These three women earned their spots on this team, putting themselves into contention both with their play on the course and their teamwork off the course."

Stacy Lewis leads a young but experienced team for the 2023 Solheim Cup

Team America has struggled massively in the Solheim Cup for the past couple of years. On the other hand, team Europe will be looking to get a third consecutive win at the competition in Finca Cortesin Golf Club, Spain.

Stacy Lewis is extremely honored by and confident with her team. Although it is a young team, they make up for it with experience. Lilia Vu, world's No.1 ranked women golfer for the LPGA Tour takes her place alongside the 2nd ranked Nelly Korda.

"Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years, they have proven to be great competitors, and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience," the American golfer added via the Belfast Telegraph.

Lewis believes she's leading a strong team and even the rookies have surprised her with their exceptional skills. Team America has a strong chance to provide an upset in Spain and break Europe's winning streak.