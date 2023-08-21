Who qualified for the 2023 Solheim Cup European Team? Full list ft. Celine Boutier and Charley Hull explored

Eight out of twelve players were finalized for the 2023 Solheim Cup European Team on Sunday, August 21, following the conclusion of the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played from September 22 to 24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. This biennial event is contested between the United States and European teams, each composed of 12 players.

Celine Boutier topped the European List with 264.57 points, followed by Maja Stark of Sweden with 262.42 points. Boutier secured victories in the Amundi Evian Championship and the Women's Scottish Open consecutively, while Stark triumphed in the Lalla Meryem Cup and secured a fourth-place finish at the Women's Scottish Open.

Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Carlota Ciganda, and Anna Nordqvist have earned their spots in the Finca Cortesin event based on their Rolex Women's Golf Ranking. Europe's captain, Suzann Pettersen, will pick the remaining four players on Tuesday, August 22.

Team USA's composition will be determined after the conclusion of the CP Women's Open, scheduled to take place from August 24 to August 27 at Shaughnessy Golf Course in Vancouver.

The top seven players in the US Solheim Cup standings will earn automatic qualification, while two players from the world rankings will also qualify.

As of now, Lilia Vu is leading the US Team standings following her victory in the AIG Women's Open. Alongside Vu, Nelly Korda, and Allisen Corpuz have also mathematically secured a spot for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

Here are the top 10 players in the US Solheim Cup team standings:

Lilia Vu Nelly Korda Allisen Corpuz Megan Khang Jennifer Kupcho Danielle Khang Lexi Thompson Andrea Lee Ally Ewing Alison Lee

The 2023 Solheim Cup details, format, and point system explored

Team Europe poses with the Solheim Cup after winning the 2021 Solheim Cup

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be the 18th edition of the biennial event. While Petterson is leading the European Team for the first time, Stacy Lewis is also the first-time captain of the US team.

The first biennial event was played in 1990 at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida, USA, where the host team beat Team Europe by 11.5–4.5. The European team is the defending champion after beating the US by 15-13 in the 17th edition. Until this year, the US led the head-to-head by 10-7.

Format

The Solheim Cup is played over three days of match play. Each match offers one point for a win and half a point for a tie. A tie will happen if no one leads after playing 18 holes. There will not be any playoffs, unlike the individual golf events.

On the first day, four foursomes and four fourballs are played, with eight players from each team competing in both sessions.

The following day again features foursomes and fourballs played in the morning and afternoon, respectively. On the final day, all the players from both teams participate in the singles matches.

A total of 28 points are at stake, with the team scoring 14.5 points or more to lift the title. For the defending champion, 14 points are sufficient.