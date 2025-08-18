$100M-worth Jon Rahm douse himself in milk to celebrate LIV Golf Championship win 

Jon Rahm celebrated his LIV Golf Individual Championship win after the Indianapolis event on Sunday. The Spanish golfer secured his second straight individual championship.The 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis was the last individual event of the Saudi league before the players head for the season-ending team championship in Michigan. Rahm settled in second place in the tournament, but he topped the season standings and won the individual championship.Following the victory, Rahm celebrated by drinking milk and showering it on himself. Golf analyst Angela Morgan shared a video of Rahm's celebration on X with a caption:&quot;Only one way to celebrate a big win in Indy... MILK! Jon Rahm secures his second straight @livgolf_league individual championship with a final round 60 at Chatham Hills this afternoon! Hear from him coming up on @WISHNews8 tonight!&quot;Jon Rahm, who has a net worth of $100 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), was in contention to win the LIV Golf Indianapolis event. After three rounds, he was tied for the lead with Sebastian Munoz.The Torque GC player carded a birdie on the first playoff hole to seal the title while Rahm settled in second place. Although Rahm has not won a single tournament this season on the LIV Golf, he managed to top the standings. He, however, was the runner-up in four events this season.Jon Rahm reacts to another playoff defeat at LIV Golf IndianapolisIn the post-round press conference, Jon Rahm reflected on his disappointment for not being able to secure a victory in the playoff of the LIV Golf Indianapolis. He said, via ASAP Sports:&quot;Still slightly bittersweet. Like I know I'm supposed to be happy. It's a great moment. But it just doesn't feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs. Have a great Sunday today and then hit the pin and unfortunate moment on the playoff hole.&quot;That part doesn't feel great, so I'm sure over time I'll get over that, and I really appreciate what I've done this year. To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know eventually I'll be proud of that. Right now it's slightly more something I'm going to suffer over a little bit more, and it may never be replicated,&quot; he added.This season on the LIV Golf, Rahm was the runner-up at the season-opening Riyadh event and recorded another runner-up finish in Andalucia. In his last outing in Chicago, he was tied for the lead after three rounds but lost in the playoff. Indianapolis was his second back-to-back playoff loss of the season.Joaquin Niemann, who has won five tournaments this season on the LIV Golf, settled in second place in the standings, followed by Bryson DeChambeau. Sebastian Munoz settled in fourth, followed by Dean Burmester.