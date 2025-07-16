$102M-worth LIV Golfer irked by Ryder Cup question ahead of The Open Championship

Jon Rahm is still not confirmed for the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, the Spaniard seems committed to find a place in the European squad. Having stated the same multiple times before, the 2023 Masters champ on Tuesday said he ‘don't know how many times’ he can answer questions about the team competition.

Ad

Speaking ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Rahm told reporters that qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup team is ‘always on his mind.’ The 30-year-old admitted being hopeful of making a fourth appearance in the competition. The ace golfer, who was instrumental in Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, added that the team contest will be on his mind till he quits playing golf.

Jon Rahm said in a press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

Ad

Trending

“I don't know how many times I can answer yes to that question. Yeah, it's been on my mind. It's been on my mind a year ago, and it will continue on my mind as long as I play golf in my career. So, the Ryder Cup is always there…

Obviously when I wake up in the morning here, I'm thinking about this, but the Ryder Cup will always be on my mind.”

Ad

Ad

For the unversed, Rahm currently sits 19th on the European team points list for the Bethpage Black event. The two-time major champ arrives at Royal Portrush hoping for a big leap in the standings. The European star will be forced to rely on a captain's pick from skipper Luke Donald if he fail to make a lasting impact in the final major of the year.

When Jon Rahm skipped Ryder Cup questions

Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup qualification has always been a point of discussion since he jumped ships to join LIV Golf. He made the move just months after helping the European team to a victory at the 2023 edition of the team contest. Unlike his European teammates, the Spaniard never resigned his DP World Tour membership despite joining the Saudi-backed series, making him eligible for the biennial competition.

Ad

The former PGA Tour star appealed against his punishment and the fines placed on him are currently under arbitration. Earlier this year, Rahm raised some eyebrows after he refused to give any insight on his position on the upcoming Ryder Cup during the PGA Championship. He stonewalled reporters during a press conference at Quail Hollow after he was asked about the process of making it onto the squad.

Interestingly, he passed the question on to European team skipper Luke Donald, while admitting his wish to play in the team competition.

Ad

Jon Rahm said at PGA Championship, as quoted by Golf.com:

“That’s a question for Luke [Donald]. It’s his team. Hopefully I can qualify, and we don’t have to question it. I would like to think that personally I am, but it’s not up to me.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, Donald took up the questioned passed on by Rahm during his own PGA Championship press conference. The skipper said he has had “zero conversations” with the Spaniard regarding a possible place on his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More