The Open Championship 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm on top

The Open Championship 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 17 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The final major championship of the year will feature a stacked field, headlined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, among others.

Unsurprisingly, the top two ranked golfers also lead the PGA Tour power rankings for the prestigious contest. McIlroy slightly edges the PGA Championship winner at the Claret Jug contest. For the unversed, the Northern Irishman last won the major competition in 2014. He will be eyeing a second-ever British Open title in Ireland. Meanwhile, Scheffler will be competing for his maiden title in the contest.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy returns to his homeland after an impressive T2 in Scotland. Having won the career Grand Slam earlier this year, the ace golfer looks the most solid pick to win yet another major title. His rival and 2024 PGA Tour Player of the Year Scheffler comes into the $17 million event after a T8 finish at the Scottish Open.

Xander Schauffele returns to The Open as the defending champion. However, the World No.3 golfer is only a longshot favorite. According to PGA Tour, the two-time major champion sits ninth on the power rankings behind 2019 champion Shane Lowry, among others. Last year’s runner-up Justin Rose also joins the top-15 list alongside veteran Aussie Adam Scott.

Interestingly, PGA Tour’s power rankings have two LIV stars – Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau – taking spots in the top-15. Rahm, who finished runner-up to Brian Harman in the 2023 Open Championship, starts as the third-best pick behind McIlroy and Scheffler. While the former World No.1 takes a podium position, 2024 US Open champion DeChambeau enters The Open as a longshot at 14th.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for The Open at Royal Portrush (As per PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Shane Lowry Matt Fitzpatrick Sepp Straka Russell Henley Robert MacIntyre Xander Schauffele Viktor Hovland Tommy Fleetwood Ludvig Aberg Justin Rose Bryson DeChambeau Adam Scott

The Open Championship 2025 early odds

Unlike the PGA Tour power rankings, Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy in The Open Championship odds list. According to SportsLine, the World No.1 starts with 45-1 odds while the local hero trails with 70-1. Former Masters champ Jon Rahm sits third on the list with 120-1 odds, while his LIV rival DeChambeau enters with 200-1 odds.

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele follows at a distance with 250-1 odds, while Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg follow the top five with 280-1 odds each. Collin Morikawa (300-1), Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry (330-1) and Robert MacIntyre (350-1) are some other big names to watch. Notably, US Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley comes into the major weekend with 1000-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for The Open (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Ludvig Aberg +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Shane Lowry +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Justin Rose +7500

Patrick Reed +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Hideki Matsuyama +8000

Sam Burns +8000

Ben Griffin +9000

Ryan Fox +9000

Jason Day +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Keegan Bradley +10000

More details on the major championship, including prize purse and tee times, will be updated soon.

