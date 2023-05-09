"10k for the golf or for the concert?" - Fans react to report claiming LIV Golf Tulsa is expected 10k fans daily 

LIV Golf will now head to Tulsa in the USA for the sixth event on its 2023 schedule, which will take place from May 12 to 14 at Cedar Ridge Country Club.

After witnessing a record-breaking number of spectators at Grange Golf Club, Adelaide last month, the preparation to make the Tulsa event hit are going in full flow.

Recently TJ Eckert, sports director of NewsChannel 8 Tulsa TV, shared details about the final touches on preparation at the Cedar Ridge Country Club.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Good afternoon from Cedar Ridge here in Tulsa. LIV Golf putting the final touches on prep for their inaugural event here in Green Country. Course looks great. Tourney officials tell me they expect about 10,000 fans per day. Should be a fun week. #LIVGolf"

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 10K fans expected daily in Tulsa this week at the LIV event.



LIV Golf putting the final touches on prep for their inaugural event here in Green Country.



Course looks great. Tourney officials tell me they expect about 10,000 fans per day.



Should be a fun week.

The officials expecting 10K fans daily tells that they are pretty confident about the tournament receiving good attention from the golf enthusiasts.

Social media had a divided response to this news. Some thought 10k is too less a number, others were of the idea it was a step towards progress.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"10k for the golf or for the concert?"

"Massive!! Can’t wait"

"Why do they keep trying? I guess they gotta finish out the schedule?"

Erick Schlimmer @pegolfpro @NUCLRGOLF Why do they keep trying? I guess they gotta finish out the schedule? @NUCLRGOLF Why do they keep trying? I guess they gotta finish out the schedule?

"Whatever LIV say is the attendance, divide by 2 to get the actual number."

SD @therealsdillon @NUCLRGOLF Whatever LIV say is the attendance, divide by 2 to get the actual number. @NUCLRGOLF Whatever LIV say is the attendance, divide by 2 to get the actual number.

"That’s really not very good"

"They also expected to be aired on a major network, to sign 7 top 20 players in the offseason, to be able to maintain their tour cards and to get OWGR points. So clearly their expectations are a little skewed."

Classy Griz @classygriz @NUCLRGOLF They also expected to be aired on a major network, to sign 7 top 20 players in the offseason, to be able to maintain their tour cards and to get OWGR points. So clearly their expectations are a little skewed. @NUCLRGOLF They also expected to be aired on a major network, to sign 7 top 20 players in the offseason, to be able to maintain their tour cards and to get OWGR points. So clearly their expectations are a little skewed.

"And I’m expecting the girl I like to text me back, neither gonna happen 😂😭"

JoshMVPAllen @JoshMVPAllen17 @NUCLRGOLF And I’m expecting the girl I like to text me back, neither gonna happen @NUCLRGOLF And I’m expecting the girl I like to text me back, neither gonna happen 😂😭

"The real battle this week will be how TV ratings pan out for a PGAT event sans stars, and now Spieth, fares vs. the LIV event. My money is on the Byron still significantly outperforming LIV"

Better days are coming @Animeisawesom14 @NUCLRGOLF The real battle this week will be how TV ratings pan out for a PGAT event sans stars, and now Spieth, fares vs. the LIV event. My money is on the Byron still significantly outperforming LIV @NUCLRGOLF The real battle this week will be how TV ratings pan out for a PGAT event sans stars, and now Spieth, fares vs. the LIV event. My money is on the Byron still significantly outperforming LIV

"10000 fans a day are going to watch a golf tournament per day that the media is actively campaigning against to fail. I’d say 10000 is good being a product 10 months old"

Tour pro @OfficialTourPro @RealD_Money @NUCLRGOLF 10000 fans a day are going to watch a golf tournament per day that the media is actively campaigning against to fail. I’d say 10000 is good being a product 10 months old. @RealD_Money @NUCLRGOLF 10000 fans a day are going to watch a golf tournament per day that the media is actively campaigning against to fail. I’d say 10000 is good being a product 10 months old.

How has been LIV Golf League's response so far?

LIV Golf started its second season at Mayakoba in late February. After finding no sponsor, and no broadcaster last year, it came more prepared with a TV rights deal with CW.

The Saudi-backed league also found its first global partner EasyPost, a logistical and commerce company. For fans outside the US, it introduced an app LIVGolf App.

Despite all these efforts, LIV received an underwhelming response from fans in the first few events. Until March, it had an average audience size of 473,000, which is pretty low and the attendance at the club wasn't good enough to get a mention.

However, it all changed with LIV Golf's Adelaide event which broke some of the tournament records. It received an overwhelming response from the fans. It has been the biggest LIV event so far.

An official attendance of 77,076 was reported at Grange Golf Club. The fourth event of the LIV Golf League 2023 season also saw received more than 55 million views on YouTube across league channels. So, it's fair to say that the Saudi-backed circuit is gradually making its place among the fans.

It will be interesting to see if it continues to keep u the momentum forwards or if Adelaide remains the rarity.

