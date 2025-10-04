$10M-worth celebrity chef rates Bryson DeChambeau cooking skills

Aside from his successful golf career, Bryson DeChambeau has been advancing his profession on YouTube, too. He currently has a massive YouTube channel with over 2.43 million subscribers. DeChambeau has also worked with big names like Adam Sandler, Donald Trump, and many others. Recently, he once again did a big collaboration, this time with a Chef YouTuber who also praised his cooking.

On October 4, YouTuber Nick DoGiovanni shared an interesting story about a collaboration with Bryson DeChambeau. He even appreciated what the golfer cooked with him in the caption of his IG story, claiming that the golfer can cook. Talking more about the story, here's a look at it:

Still taken from DeChambeau's Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @brysondechambeau)

Currently worth $10 million (according to Forbes), Nick DiGiovanni has even previously collaborated with some major sports names such as Matthew McConaughey, Paris Hilton, and even NFL icon Tom Brady. DiGiovanni also has consumer brands and endorsement deals with major brands such as Feastables, StarKist, and T-Mobile.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau also has a number of impressive works to his name. In addition to noteworthy collaborations, he appeared in a Subway advertisement and was cast in Happy Gilmore 2. During this effort, DeChambeau even collaborated with Christopher McDonald, who plays Shooter Gavin in the movie.

DeChambeau has recently placed a strong emphasis on his YouTube channel, and a few months ago, he made a bold declaration regarding the entertainment element of golf.

Bryson DeChambeau says that YouTube golf can be bigger than professional golf

2025 Ryder Cup Singles Matches - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau was on the Pat McAfee show in August 2025, when he highlighted how the YouTube or entertainment side of golf has received increased attention in recent years. Initially, Pat McAfee asked DeChambeau if he missed professional golf on the PGA Tour. The host said,

"There are some [PGA Tour] tournaments where there’s great golf happening. At LIV, do you guys watch and wish you were in that? Or, is there some weekends where… you assume there are some guys at the PGA [Tour] that wouldn’t mind to be a part of what we’re doing?"

DeChambeau explained how LIV Golf and the entertainment part of golf may be the future of golf rather than professional golf. He explained:

"I’d say it’s a very fair statement on both sides of the coin. I’d love to be playing against Scottie Scheffler, as well as I think he’d love to be playing against some of us over here at certain points in time, depending on how things kind of shake out in the end."

DeChambeau later added,

"I have a hypothesis that the entertainment side of golf probably is already bigger than the professional game of golf. I genuinely think there is a possibility in that."

So far, the PGA Tour has seen increased viewership, but the entertainment side has grown steadily over time.

