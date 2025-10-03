"This is low... it's un-American": Stephen A. Smith flames Donald Trump's administration for deploying ICE agents at Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

The NFL named Bad Bunny as the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. However, after the announcement, POTUS Donald Trump's advisor in the Department of Homeland Security, Corey Lewandowski, revealed that ICE agents will be present during the event.Stephen A. Smith was not too pleased with this decision. Following the announcement of ICE agents at Super Bowl LX, he called out Donald Trump's administration for this choice.&quot;I'm starting to notice that, let's make noise, if you're the administration, let's make, ever since the Epstein file became a big deal. Let's make noise about every damn thing,&quot; Smith said on his show. &quot;Is it an evasive tactic? Is it a distractionary measure? I don't know. I don't like talking about it. ...&quot;&quot;But I don't appreciate reading this story about how the Super Bowl may basically be infiltrated. How the hell are we supposed to, how is America supposed to enjoy the Super Bowl? That's the number one event in this country. ... The greatest event in American sports right now is threatening to be contaminated by the Department of Homeland Security who's gonna deploy ICE agents.&quot;&quot;This is low. This is freaking low. It's un-American. ...There's a time and a place for everything. When Donald Trump is right I'll say so. When Donald Trump is excoriated for no good reason I'll say so. But when he's wrong, I'mma say that too.&quot;Donald Trump's advisor shares his thoughts on Bad Bunny being named as the Super Bowl 60 headlinerOn Wednesday, Corey Lewandowski appeared on 'The Benny Show.' He expressed his displeasure with the Puerto Rican rapper and singer being named as the main act for the event.Trump's advisor then stated that they will do their best to apprehend illegal immigrants in the country, even if it's during the Super Bowl.&quot;It's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Half Time Show,&quot; Lewandowski said. &quot;We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.&quot;&quot;There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.&quot;The Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Are you excited about Bad Bunny's performance at the show?