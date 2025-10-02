"They should deport Bad Bunny": NFL fans react to Super Bowl LX security plans as ICE confirms involvement

Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl LX halftime show is still months away, but the buzz around it is already hitting fever pitch and not for football reasons. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that its agents will be deployed to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, where Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the halftime show.
The move comes after Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski flagged potential “security concerns.” Fans wasted no time reacting online, with some going as far as to target Bad Bunny himself.
“They should deport Bad Bunny,” one fan wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Another asked, “Does that mean Bad Bunny won’t play the halftime show?”
Others mocked the announcement altogether. One user tweeted, “Super Bowl should charge them for trespassing."
One X user tweeted, “Hopefully they arrest and deport Bad Bunny.”
Not every fan bought into the scare. “This is just a scare tactic and won’t happen,” one comment read.
"Duhhhh Its a SET UP. Not one song in English. lol NICE TRY TRUMP. and ICE Agents.," another fan said.
For now, the NFL has doubled down on its plans: Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy winner, will officially headline Super Bowl LX’s halftime stage. And clearly, fans can’t stop talking about it.
Also read: "This is a disgrace", "Imagine fumbling Taylor Swift": NFL fans sound off on Bad Bunny performing Super Bowl LX halftime show
Bad Bunny concerned about ICE
The "MONACO" singer is preparing for the biggest stage of his career, but looming security concerns are casting a shadow over the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL announced on Sunday that the three-time Grammy winner will headline Super Bowl LX halftime show. In his statement, Bad Bunny talked about the cultural importance of the moment, saying,
“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history”
However, the Puerto Rican superstar has openly admitted that ICE remains a major concern. Speaking to i-D Magazine last month, he revealed why he cut U.S. stops from his world tour.
“Like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concerts]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he stated.
Government officials have doubled down, insisting that ICE enforcement will remain in place nationwide.
“If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home,” Lewandowski warned.
Trump ally Corey Lewandowski blasted the NFL’s decision, accusing the league of choosing someone who “seems to hate America.” He went on to argue the halftime show should “bring people together and not separate them.”
Also read: "I thought Bad Bunny was a woman": Emmanuel Acho questions NFL's decision to choose 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer
"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension