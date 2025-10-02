"They should deport Bad Bunny": NFL fans react to Super Bowl LX security plans as ICE confirms involvement

Bad Bunny performing the Super Bowl LX halftime show is still months away, but the buzz around it is already hitting fever pitch and not for football reasons. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that its agents will be deployed to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, where Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to headline the halftime show.

The move comes after Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski flagged potential “security concerns.” Fans wasted no time reacting online, with some going as far as to target Bad Bunny himself.

“They should deport Bad Bunny,” one fan wrote.

John @patsfan990 They should deport bad bunnies an hour before show time haha

Another asked, “Does that mean Bad Bunny won’t play the halftime show?”

Simon_Says_Rain @Simon_Says_Rain Does that mean Bad Bunny won't play the halftime show? He did say he wouldn't play in the U.S. again because he was afraid ICE would arrest his fans. Maybe he should cancel.

Others mocked the announcement altogether. One user tweeted, “Super Bowl should charge them for trespassing."

JoeZay @JoeBarJr And the SuperBowl should charge them for trespassing.

One X user tweeted, “Hopefully they arrest and deport Bad Bunny.”

Not every fan bought into the scare. “This is just a scare tactic and won’t happen,” one comment read.

ChrisUnbias @ChrisUnbias Illegal immigrants cant afford to go to the superbowl. This is just a scare tactic and wont happen

"Duhhhh Its a SET UP. Not one song in English. lol NICE TRY TRUMP. and ICE Agents.," another fan said.

For now, the NFL has doubled down on its plans: Bad Bunny, a three-time Grammy winner, will officially headline Super Bowl LX’s halftime stage. And clearly, fans can’t stop talking about it.

Bad Bunny concerned about ICE

The "MONACO" singer is preparing for the biggest stage of his career, but looming security concerns are casting a shadow over the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

The NFL announced on Sunday that the three-time Grammy winner will headline Super Bowl LX halftime show. In his statement, Bad Bunny talked about the cultural importance of the moment, saying,

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture and our history”

However, the Puerto Rican superstar has openly admitted that ICE remains a major concern. Speaking to i-D Magazine last month, he revealed why he cut U.S. stops from his world tour.

“Like, f***ing ICE could be outside [my concerts]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he stated.

Government officials have doubled down, insisting that ICE enforcement will remain in place nationwide.

“If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home,” Lewandowski warned.

Trump ally Corey Lewandowski blasted the NFL’s decision, accusing the league of choosing someone who “seems to hate America.” He went on to argue the halftime show should “bring people together and not separate them.”

