  • "This is a disgrace," "Imagine fumbling Taylor Swift": NFL fans sound off on Bad Bunny performing Super Bowl LX halftime show

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:17 GMT
Bad Bunny, not Taylor Swift, will reportedly be the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX - via Getty/CMS
The halftime performer for Super Bowl LX has reportedly been revealed - and certain fans will not be happy about it.

On Sunday, it was revealed that Bad Bunny would assume the duty for the season-ending game, with an official announcement to be made during halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers:

Not everyone was happy, however - especially the "Swifties" - a colloquial term for fans of Taylor Swift:

"It went from taylor swift to adele to bad bunny, what a downgrade 😭", one wept.
"(Expletive) that shit i’m not watching if it’s him," another threatened.
"Tf is Jay Z doing. Should’ve gotten Drake, Chris Brown or Adele", another groaned.

The revelation comes after Swift reportedly backed out of performing over not receiving concessions from the league, as an anonymous music executive put it to Rob Shuter:

“She wasn’t asking for favors, she was asking for respect. Taylor knows her worth. She knows the kind of ratings she brings, the global attention she commands. She wasn’t about to hand that over for free.”

One of said concessions was that she would get to keep the rights to the performance, which the league "flatly refused".

Another insider added:

"She doesn’t need the Super Bowl. But the Super Bowl absolutely needs her. Without Taylor, it’s just another halftime show.”

Broadcast details for Super Bowl LX, explained

Scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco suburb of Santa Cara, Super Bowl LX will air on NBC - the third year in an eleven-year rotation that also involves CBS, Fox, and ABC/ESPN. Streaming is also available on Peacock.

It will be the second time (after LVI at the end of the 2021 season) that the game will occur during an Olympics event (the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy in this case), and the third time that the same network will air both events. NBC will offer commercial slot packages covering them and the NBA All-Star Game, which it will air later that month.

It is expected to be the first Super Bowl assignment for play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, who succeeded Al Michaels in that role in 2022.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

