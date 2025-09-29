"This is a disgrace," "Imagine fumbling Taylor Swift": NFL fans sound off on Bad Bunny performing Super Bowl LX halftime show

The halftime performer for Super Bowl LX has reportedly been revealed - and certain fans will not be happy about it.On Sunday, it was revealed that Bad Bunny would assume the duty for the season-ending game, with an official announcement to be made during halftime of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers:Not everyone was happy, however - especially the &quot;Swifties&quot; - a colloquial term for fans of Taylor Swift:Jeffrey Josephs (Alpha Male) @AlphaJeffrey45LINK@Kurrco @NFL @whistlllr This is a DISGRACE. I have NEVER ONCE heard of “Bad Bunny”. Why couldn’t they have picked Taylor Swift instead?Boomer @BoomerHockey25LINKNot a single good halftime show for like 5 years Imagine fumbling Taylor Swift and falling back on Bad Bunny LMAODrew @Drew213556LINKI would rather Taylor swift do the halftime show than bad bunny, like he doesn’t need to do it ,&quot;It went from taylor swift to adele to bad bunny, what a downgrade 😭&quot;, one wept. &quot;(Expletive) that shit i’m not watching if it’s him,&quot; another threatened.&quot;Tf is Jay Z doing. Should’ve gotten Drake, Chris Brown or Adele&quot;, another groaned.The revelation comes after Swift reportedly backed out of performing over not receiving concessions from the league, as an anonymous music executive put it to Rob Shuter:“She wasn’t asking for favors, she was asking for respect. Taylor knows her worth. She knows the kind of ratings she brings, the global attention she commands. She wasn’t about to hand that over for free.”One of said concessions was that she would get to keep the rights to the performance, which the league &quot;flatly refused&quot;.Another insider added:&quot;She doesn’t need the Super Bowl. But the Super Bowl absolutely needs her. Without Taylor, it’s just another halftime show.”Broadcast details for Super Bowl LX, explainedScheduled to be held on February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in the San Francisco suburb of Santa Cara, Super Bowl LX will air on NBC - the third year in an eleven-year rotation that also involves CBS, Fox, and ABC/ESPN. Streaming is also available on Peacock.It will be the second time (after LVI at the end of the 2021 season) that the game will occur during an Olympics event (the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy in this case), and the third time that the same network will air both events. NBC will offer commercial slot packages covering them and the NBA All-Star Game, which it will air later that month.It is expected to be the first Super Bowl assignment for play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, who succeeded Al Michaels in that role in 2022.