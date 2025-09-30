"I thought Bad Bunny was a woman": Emmanuel Acho questions NFL's decision to choose 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performer

Emmanuel Acho expressed his uncertainty about Bad Bunny while questioning the NFL for selecting him for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad

The analyst’s comments reflect concerns about how the league balances its global reach with the expectations of longtime football fans.

Acho is a former NFL linebacker who now co-hosts a podcast with LeSean McCoy. He reacted to the league's announcement that Bad Bunny will headline the Feb. 8 halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Up until three years ago, I thought Bad Bunny was a woman,” Acho said on Monday (0:22), via “Speak.” "Up until three years ago, I thought Billie Eilish was a man. So, I’m happy for Mr. Bunny, I think. Yeah, I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Acho explained that his hesitation isn’t about the rapper's ability or success but about whether the Super Bowl crowd will connect with the performance.

Emmanuel Acho contrasts Bad Bunny with previous Super Bowl performers

NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Emmanuel Acho pointed to the star-studded lineup of recent halftime shows and questioned whether this year’s choice signals a shift in direction.

Ad

“It’s not that Bad Bunny don’t go crazy,” Acho said on Monday, via "Speak." "The question is, is the football audience going to enjoy Bad Bunny in person? We went from Shakira and JLo to the Super Bowl in LA with 50 Cent and Eminem and Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre to Rihanna to Usher to Kendrick and now you’re going to Bad Bunny.

Ad

“It’s not that I don’t think Bad Bunny is one of the most popping artists globally. Not even just in America, globally. But the question is, what’s that got to do with where the game going to be played in the Bay?”

LeSean McCoy responded, noting that the NFL’s choice is about expanding its audience.

Ad

“Money,” McCoy said. "The NFL is trying to get more viewership."

Bad Bunny has become one of the most streamed artists in the world and is entering the Latin Grammys in November as the top nominee.

The Puerto Rican star has history on the NFL stage, appearing at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. Both singers voiced their support for him on social media after Sunday’s announcement. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z, whose company produces the halftime show, also praised the decision.

Not everyone has welcomed the pick, including some conservative voices criticized the NFL over Bad Bunny’s outspoken political views.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension