  What does "Ahora te toca a ti" mean in English? Jennifer Lopez's tweet congratulating Bad Bunny on landing the Super Bowl 2026 gig explained 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 29, 2025 23:51 GMT
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Jennifer Lopez congratulates Bad Bunny for Super Bowl 2026 (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shortly after Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner of Super Bowl 2026 half-time show set to take place in California, Jennifer Lopez took to X to congratulate the rapper and singer.

Posting an image of her and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, JLo wrote on September 29, 2025,

"Ahora te toca a ti !!!!! bori gang lets gooooo @sanbenito"

According to the Spanish Dictionary website, the phrase Jennifer Lopez used to congratulate Benito translates to "now it's your turn."

Bad Bunny has previously spoken about the time Jennifer Lopez left him speechless. According to Entertainment Times' report dated November 2018, Benito addressed working with JLo on the track Te Guste, dubbing it a "great experience." The rapper said,

"To be honest, I barely said a word to her because I was so nervous. I felt the pressure. She's a total professional, a diva, a mega-star, not just in music but in the entertainment industry. You always learn from the greats, and J.Lo is one."
"Wanted to bring the album to reality': Bad Bunny reflects on the concept of his recently concluded Puerto Rico residency

Bad Bunny recently reflected on his first concert residency, "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí," which was in furtherance of his sixth studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The residency took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Talking to i-D in his latest interview, dated September 10, 2025, the singer shared the concept behind his first residency, stating,

"I wanted to bring the album to reality, [to show] how it would look if it were physical- and that’s what you see. It’s the countryside. It’s a little bit of our past, of our culture, of what bomba is, but with my sound—the sound of now, of the future. It’s a party, it’s nostalgia, it’s struggle… it’s romance. I wanted to combine all those elements into one single event. And I love it. The energy is beautiful."
Bad Bunny added that the concept of his residency felt a bit like "an eternal innocence", stating that it has the joy and the party vibe of his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti, but with more "Puerto Rican-ness." The Dakiti singer shared how a "sense of homeland that unites generations" has always been visible in his concerts; however, it was more prominent in his residency shows.

Benito then addressed what inspired him to go back to his roots with his latest album. The singer and rapper highlighted how he spent some time living in LA during Coachella, wherein he was filming Been Caught Stealing, and doing Happy Gilmore.

The singer said that he hadn't been so far from Puerto Rico for a long time, which drove him to research his roots.

In other news, Bad Bunny expressed his gratitude for having gotten the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show via a statement.

The singer used a football reference, stating how people who came before him "ran countless yards" so he could score a touchdown. He dedicated the opportunity to his culture, history, and people.

