"Real music always prevails" - Internet reacts to YFN Lucci having the number 1 rap album on Apple Music

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Sep 29, 2025 15:14 GMT
SiriusXM+Pandora Playback with YFN Lucci - Source: Getty
Netizens react to YFN Lucci having the No.1 rap album on Apple Music (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

YFN Lucci recently ended his five-year hiatus by releasing his new album ALREADY LEGEND on September 26, 2025. Lucci's latest release became the number 1 rap album on Apple Music. While the album doesn't feature many guest artists, the rapper has collaborated with Young Thug and 21 Savage on the project.

Netizens took to X to express their opinions on ALREADY LEGEND reaching the number one spot on Apple Music’s rap album chart. Commenting on Lucci's success, an X user tweeted:

"real music always prevails"
Multiple netizens echoed a similar sentiment, expressing pride over YFN Lucci's album featuring at the top spot on Apple Music.

Additionally, some netizens made comparisons between Lucci and Young Thug, pointing out how the former was doing better, referring to the longstanding feud between the two.

YFN Lucci speaks out on friend's shooting incident: Details explored

While YNF Lucci has been making headlines with the release of his latest album, the rapper recently spoke out on the shooting of his friend, James Adams, for which he was arrested in January 2021.

Lucci was the driver of a vehicle whose passengers were shot at during an open fire in rival territory. At the time, the targets of the gunfire responded by striking James Adams in the head.

According to Rolling Out's report dated September 27, 2025, Lucci and his associates were accused of manually ejecting Adams from the car and fleeing from the scene. A witness told 911 that Adams was hanging out of the car initially, following which he was thrown out and then shot.

However, YFN Lucci recently addressed the incident, dubbing it the “day that changed my life.” The rapper said that 90% of the world hadn't been shot at or hadn't witnessed anyone dying, recalling how he noticed James Adams being struck in the head and bleeding out.

Lucci added that they tried to get Adams back into the car despite the situation driving them frantic, given that they didn't know if they would be shot at again. The rapper said that he and his associates were crying because they knew James Adams was hurt and there wasn't anything they could do to save him.

The Both Of Us rapper mentioned that they had to "just lay him (Adams) down" and take off, adding:

"We pulled off, but it wasn’t like, ‘Damn, we left, we threw him out the car… We just couldn’t help him. We couldn’t save him.”

Following his arrest in January 2021, the rapper spent three years in prison awaiting trial. He reached a plea deal in January 2024.

Lucci pled guilty to a count of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, which resulted in prosecutors dropping 12 of the 13 charges against him, including racketeering and murder charges.

In other news, YFN Lucci recently opened up about burying the hatchet with Young Thug during Pandora's Play Back, stating that the two had been through a lot and had lost people. The rapper reflected on how he and Thug had lost time during their imprisonment and being away from their families.

Edited by Riya Peter
